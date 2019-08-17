The Maple Ridge Burrards lost game one of the WLA championship series on Friday night. They will host the Victoria Shamrocks on Sunday. (Paul Evans Photography).

Burrards lose to Shamrocks in double overtime

WLA championship series moves to Maple Ridge Sunday

The Maple Ridge Burrards lost the first game of the WLA championship series 7-6 in double overtime on Friday night in Victoria.

Victoria Shamrocks Connor Robinson scored the game winner in the second sudden death OT period.

The Burrards jumped out to a 3-1 lead after the first period, and still led 4-3 after two. But Victoria’s Chris Wardle scored his third and fourth goals of the game early in the third period, and the Shamrocks added another for three unanswered goals and a 6-4 lead.

The Burrards answered late. Ryan Keenan scored his hat trick goal with seven minutes left in the game, and NLL scoring champion Dane Dobbie put the game into overtime with 1:39 left to play in the third period.

Dobbie was quiet on the night, with a goal and an assist, and Curtis Dickson was held to a single helper. Between them, the pair who had been the Burrards scoring leaders so far this playoffs were held to one goal on a combined 21 shots.

Wes Berg led the Burrards with a goal and three assists, and Wardle topped the Shamrocks with his four goals and five points.

In net, the WLA’s goaltender of the year Frank Scigliano had 45 saves on 52 shots. Victoria’s Peter Dubenski, who played in senior B lacrosse last season, got the win with 41 saves on 47 shots.

These two teams met in last year’s WLA championship, which the Burrards won in five games. They are battling for the right to host the Mann Cup, Senior A Canadian championship.

The Peterborough Lakers, last year’s Mann Cup champions, are playing the Six Nations Chiefs in the Major Series Lacrosse championship series. The winner will meet the WLA champion in the 2019 Mann Cup.

The best-of-seven series will move to Maple Ridge’s Cam Neely Arena for Sunday night’s second game, starting at 6 p.m.

 


ncorbett@mapleridgenews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Canada’s Minister of Sport Kirsty Duncan: More anti-abuse work to be done

Just Posted

Burrards lose to Shamrocks in double overtime

WLA championship series moves to Maple Ridge Sunday

Letter: Year-round daylight saving will be tougher for some

Wise to make a change?

Senior men’s exhibition baseball in Maple Ridge

Elite Burnaby Bulldogs take on Royals Saturday

From the desk: Sexual assaults tough to talk about

May take a while to report an incident

Pitt Meadows junior golfer wins prestigious tournament

Incredible run in last four holes gives 10-year-old scores of 71

Fashion Fridays: How to dress and feel powerful

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

It’s snow joke: Up to 30 cm of snow expected to fall in northeastern B.C.

Alaska Highway, Fort Nelson to be hit with August snowstorm, according to Environment Canada

Discussion on grief and loss between Stephen Colbert, Anderson Cooper goes viral

The exchange includes emotional question from Cooper, and outlook on grief as a child

Toronto activist calling on federal parties to nominate more black candidates

Fewer than 20 black Canadians have been nominated so far, including some Liberal MPs seeking re-election

Portland, Oregon, awaits right-wing rally, counter protests

Patriot Prayer’s Joey Gibson surrendered Friday on an arrest warrant for felony rioting

Police identify 45-year-old victim in South Surrey stabbing

Delphin Paul Prestbakmo died at the scene, near 18 Avenue and 152 Street

Kraft Heinz brand baby food recalled in B.C. due to possibility of insects

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says the product should not be consumed

First Nations women finally to be treated equally under Indian Act: Bennett

Canadian Feminist Alliance for International Action thanked the feds

Helicopter-riding dog Mr. Bentley now featured on cans of new B.C.-made beer

Partial proceeds from every pack go to Children’s Wish

Most Read