Burrards lose to Shamrocks in Victoria

Dickson adds three goals to league-leading total

The Maple Ridge Burrards suffered a 14-9 loss in Victoria on Friday night in Western Lacrosse Association action.

The Burrards’ Curtis Dickson had three goals and five points, while Riley Loewen also scored three.

The hat trick brings Dickson’s season total to a league-leading 25 goals.

Mike Mallory had a goal and three assists. Adam Dickson and Jean-Luc Chetner were the other Burrards scorers.

Chris Wardle had four goals and four assists for the Shamrocks, and the Victoria power play went five for eight.

With the win, the Shamrocks take second place in the WLA with five wins and two losses, while the Burrards drop to third with a record of 4-2.

The Island road trip continues for the Burrards, with a game against the Nanaimo Timbermen, who have gone 2-4 on the season so far, on Saturday night. They will play the first place New Westminster Salmonbellies at Queen’s Park on Thursday night, and then get back at home to Cam Neely Arena next Sunday when they host the Langley Thunder at 6:45 p.m.

