Burrard Ben McIntosh had three goals in Tuesday’s win over the New Westminster Salmonbellies. (Paul Evans Photography)

Burrards take 3-1 lead in WLA semi-final

Maple Ridge’s Dobbie scores with two seconds left to play

Following a double overtime win on Sunday, the Maple Ridge Burrards stole a game from the New Westminster Salmonbellies with two seconds left to play on Tuesday night.

The Burrards have taken a 3-1 lead in their WLA first-round playoff series against the Salmonbellies after the 10-9 win at Queens Park Arena. They can now win the series at home, as game five of the best-of-seven is slated for Thursday night in Maple Ridge.

The Salmonbellies tied the game 9-9 with 18 seconds left, and thought they were headed to overtime, but Ridge’s rental superstar Dane Dobbie got the game-winning goal with an extra attacker with two seconds left in the game. He led the Burrards with five goals and seven points, and was named the game’s first star.

“Getting scored on with 18 seconds left was a heartbreaker, and 16 seconds later was jubilation,” said GM Lance Andre.

In the final seconds, he said the Salmonbellies defence doubled up on Curtis Dickson, who had scored the game winner in double overtime last game. But that left Dobbie enough room to get off a shot that proved to be the game winner.

Dickson had six assists Tuesday night. Ben McIntosh had three goals on the night, including a huge short-handed efford in the third.

The Burrards needed great penalty killing to get the win, because New West benefitted from a huge edge in power plays. The Salmonbellies went four-for-11 with the man advantage, while the Burrards went two-for-four.

Ref Nick Thomas, the head referee in the WLA, whistled the Burrards for five straight penalties in the third period, allowing New West to gain some momentum and three power play goals.

WLA all-star goaltender Frank Scigliano had 45 saves on 54 shots, and was the third star of the game.

“Frankie stood on his head last night, and the penalty kill was great,” said Andre.

The GM said he would talk with the league office about the penalties, which he felt did not reflect the temperature of the game. With the Burrards up 5-2 after the first period, the penalties favoured New West 6-1 in the second period and 5-1 in the third. Both teams were physical, he said.

“We’re two big, powerful teams playing hard.”

READ ALSO: City will delay ice installation for Mann Cup

Thursday night’s game is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. at Cam Neely Arena.

“We hope to have a great crowd, and win it for the home crowd,” said Andre.

The winner of this series will meet the Victoria Shamrocks in the WLA championship series.

 


ncorbett@mapleridgenews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Burrards win in double overtime, lead series 2-1

Just Posted

UPDATE: Missing person used transit in Maple Ridge

Search of UBC Research Forest does not turn up missing person

Man hurt by airsoft rifle in Maple Ridge

Taken to hospital Tuesday night

Katzie receive funding to restore spawning grounds

Upper Pitt River spawning numbers have dropped from thousands to 75 in 2018

Council signs MOU for Pitt Meadows rail projects

Underpass at Harris, overpass at Kennedy closer to construction

Burrards win in double overtime, lead series 2-1

WLA best-of-seven playoff back in Maple Ridge Thursday

‘I’m confident it is them’: RCMP believe bodies of B.C. fugitives found in Manitoba

Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky are suspects in three homicides in northern B.C.

Thieves steal gifts from 50th birthday party in Okanagan

Presents taken from carport of Kildonan Avenue home while party goes on inside house

Abandoned campfires left behind as B.C. wildfire risk rises

Public warned again, fine for unattended fire is $1,150

B.C. Liberal party fined for accepting donation from corporate company

The party was fined $200 for a disallowed donation from contractor in Prince Rupert

Whitehorse pilot, B.C. geologist killed after plane crashes in the Yukon

Shawn Thomas Kitchen, 24, and Julia Lane, 33, were killed after their Alkan Air plan crashed Aug. 6

Hundreds to ‘Ride for Refuge’ in the Fraser Valley this fall

Fundraiser to support vulnerable populations throughout Lower Mainland

Okanagan wildfire triples in size to 900 hectares, evacuation alert expanded

Properties now under an evacuation notice include an area in the Senkulmen Business Park in Oliver

Incoming tide traps teens on White Rock Pier

Kayakers assisted with rescue of cold, tired swimmers

VIDEO: Bear won’t be euthanized after biting toddler at B.C. zoo

Two-year-old girl flown to hospital after black bear bites her arm at Greater Vancouver Zoo

Most Read