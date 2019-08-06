Dane Dobbie dives and shoots to score in game three of the WLA playoff series on Sunday. (Paul Evans Photography)

Burrards win in double overtime, lead series 2-1

WLA best-of-seven playoff back in Maple Ridge Thursday

After a double-overtime win on Sunday night, the Maple Ridge Burrards are up 2-1 in their best-of-seven series with the New Westminster Salmonbellies in the Western Lacrosse Association playoffs.

Following a 14-4 loss in their opener, the Burrards have responded with wins by scores of 12-8 and 12-11, with game four being played on Tuesday night in New Westminster.

“We had a slow start, and they got out to a 7-2 lead,” said Burrards head coach Rob Williams of Sunday’s game. “But we fought back and came back to beat them in double overtime.”

The hero was Curtis Dickson, with an unassisted solo effort for the game-winning goal. Williams said he made a pair of ‘Bellies defenders look bad on the play.

“As talented as he is, he’s also a warrior,” said the coach.

Dickson finished with two goals and five points to lead the Burrards.

NLL scoring champ Dane Dobbie also scored a big goal in the first overtime, his third goal of the game, but New West answered to send the game to another OT period.

Burrards goaltender Frank Scigliano made 61 saves on 72 shots to get the win, and Williams said he has been a difference maker in the series.

Friday’s 12-8 win for the Burrards saw New West outshoot the Burrards 57-46 at Queens Park Arena, but a run of six unanswered goals in the third period saw Maple Ridge take charge.

Dobbie led the offence with two goals and six points, while Ben McIntosh had a hat trick and four points. Dobbie leads the Burrards in playoff scoring, with six goals and 11 points through three games.

The Salmonbellies are led by Austin Shanks who has 10 goals and 19 points in the first three games, and Williams said their first-round opponents are talented.

“They’ve been up to the task. It’s been a hard-fought series,” he said.

“It’s a playoff series – old school,” he added. “Guys know that to get to the Mann Cup, they’ve got to play a certain way.”

The Burrards loaded up with talented players this year in a quest to host and win their first Mann Cup, but that did not make for automatic success. It has taken some time for the pieces of this team to fall into place. The difference between the series-opening blowout and the subsequent two wins is just this team coming together.

“Everyone is there now, and it’s starting to gel,” said Williams. “As a unit, the offence is starting to figure each other out, and playing together as a team.”

Game five is scheduled for Thursday at Cam Neely Arena, at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday the series will go back to Queens Park for game six, and then Sunday game seven would be played in Maple Ridge at 6 p.m., if necessary.

 


ncorbett@mapleridgenews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

In the other WLA semi-final, the Victoria Shamrocks swept the Nanaimo Timbermen in four straight games to advance to the finals.

Previous story
Puerto Rico knocks off Canada in battle of unbeaten baseball teams at Pan Ams

Just Posted

Burrards win in double overtime, lead series 2-1

WLA best-of-seven playoff back in Maple Ridge Thursday

Two-vehicle collision Tuesday in Maple Ridge

Extent of injuries isn’t known

Cash, bike, cars seized from four Maple Ridge homes

RCMP make four simultaneous raids in late July

Hiker helped off Maple Ridge mountain

Injured ankle Sunday on B.C. long weekend in Golden Ears Provincial Park

A month to refill the creative well

Citizen Ink: It takes effort to switch off the cyber distractions

B.C. toddler airlifted to hospital after bear bite at Aldergrove Zoo

On Monday at around 7 p.m. emergency services were called to the Aldergrove scene

‘Know the water’: Drowning experts warn swimmers, boaters as B.C.’s summer heats up

Drownings down compared to 2018, but hot weather has experts worried

Misspelled Okanagan road sign clearly a mistake says province

The ‘Kootney Boundry’ sign near Big White Ski Resort was spotted last week

Cops cleared after Surrey RCMP say woman ‘catapulted’ herself off scooter during arrest

Woman says she was hurt during her arrest, police watchdog finds no excessive force was used

RCMP find items ‘directly linked’ to B.C. murder suspects on banks of Manitoba river

Kam McLeod and Bryer Schemegelsky are wanted for three deaths

Vancouver police officer suspended for 15 days after accessing minor’s information

OPCC says police officer has taken responsibility for his actions

Don’t stand on a helipad when a helicopter is above: B.C. search and rescue group

Message sent out after incidents at Lindeman Lake in Chilliwack River Valley on the long weekend

One person dead after rollover crash in Surrey

Collision happened late Monday near 157th Street and 104th Avenue, police advise public to avoid area

Flagger escapes abduction attempt in northern B.C., RCMP hunt for suspect

RCMP looking for Caucasian man with no accent

Most Read