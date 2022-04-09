The annual cycle race takes riders across Pitt Meadows on dikes and roads. (Contributed)

Busy month of cycle racing starts this weekend in Pitt Meadows

Local Ride Racing gets up to speed this month, as the competitive cycling organization hosts three big events on the cycling calendar.

This weekend brings Jeremy’s Roubaix, a 15-year-old cycling race across the dikes and through farmland of Pitt Meadows. The closed circuit consists of 15 laps for elite men, covering 90 km, 13 laps for masters men, and 11 laps for other categories.

Local Ride’s name for the event is a nod to the 250-km Paris-Roubaix classic race in France, but has been changed to memorialize Jeremy Storie, a respected and loved Canadian cycling team manager and national-level track and road racing coach, who lost his life to depression in 2012.

The race will close the dikes in the east part of Pitt Meadows to public traffic, and the staging area will be on Kennedy Road, with parking at Ridge Meadows BMX at 17130 Barnes Rd.

The youth class starts at 8:30 a.m., and the elite men are scheduled to race from 12:30 to 3 p.m.

April 30 brings Rock the Ridge, which again uses the dikes and roads of Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows, and is centred around Neaves and Rannie Roads.

That will be followed by Jail House Rock on May 1, which uses east Maple Ridge roads including 249th and 256th Streets and 130th Avenue, and takes riders past both Fraser Regional Correctional Centre and the Alouette Correctional Centre for Women.

For more information on the races, or to register, see localride.ca.

