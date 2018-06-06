Busy off-season for jr. B Flames

Isaac Tomic, a Ridge Meadows Minor Hockey Association product, has committed to the team for the upcoming season.

It’s been a busy offseason already for the Ridge Meadows Flames.

Derek Bedard, since being appointed general manager of the local junior B hockey team in April, has made a series of player acquisitions and attended a junior A camp most every weekend, while the Flames recently held their own player showcase.

The team, which won the Harold Brittain Conference last season, is about to start holding summer skates for current players and prospective ones, leading up to training camp in August.

Bedard admits it’s been a busy two months.

“It’s kind of killing my golf game,” he said.

On Wednesday, the Flames announced Isaac Tomic, a Ridge Meadows Minor Hockey Association product, has committed to the team for the upcoming season.

Tomic, of Maple Ridge, was an affiliate with the Flames last season and played 11 games, including five in the playoffs.

Bedard lauded the 6’1’’, 210-pound forward’s work ethic and said his size and skating ability and undervalued shot will help him adjust to the junior B league.

The Flames also recently acquired forwards Tetsuya Prior and Mark Cherkasov, as well as defenseman Jackson O’Brien in a trade with the Port Moody Panthers.

The Flames are proud to announce the acquisitions of (F) Tetsuya Prior, (F) Mark Cherkasov, & (D) Jackson Obrien from the Port Moody Panthers in exchange for (F) Taylor Seganfreddo & (D) Nico Georgeopolous. Thank you & GL to Segs & Nico!! Welcome Teddy, Mark, & Jackson!! 🔥🔥 — Ridge Meadows Flames (@flamesjunior) May 30, 2018

Going the other way were forward Taylor Seganfreddo and blueliner Nico Georgeopolous.

Bedard said his top priority this offseason was to upgrade the team’s back end.

O’Brien, 6’0’’ and 180 pounds, is a good skater and puck mover who had two years experience in the league despite being just 18 years old.

“He’s really strong in his own end.”

He protects the net, wins net-front battles and can put up points, Bedard added.

O’Brien had 12 points in 33 regular season games with the Panthers last season.

Prior isn’t a lock to join the Flames and may be looking to land with a junior A team, Bedard said, while Cherkasov, from Coquitlam, is looking for a place to play while going to university.

Cherkasov, 6’0’’ and 200 pounds, put up 15 points in 31 games with Port Moody as a rookie.

In another move, Bedard acquired forward Eric Bourhill from the league-champion Delta Ice Hawks in exchange for Paul Georgeopoulos and future considerations.

The Flames fell to Delta in the PJHL final this past season.

Beard said it might be a “little unusual” for two teams that met in a championship final to make an off-season trade, but that Bourhill is a forward with top-six ability who just needs more opportunity to prove himself.

He had 13 points in 18 games as a rookie for Delta last season.

“He is a highly skilled player, a really good skater,” Bedard said. “His skating ability is through the roof.”

In addressing their needs, the Flames lose Seganfreddo, who had 27 points in 42 games last season.

Paul Georgeopoulos had 18 points in 44 games, playing forward and defense.

Nico Georgeopolous had 11 points in 40 games.The Flames are also currently accepting applications for an athletic trainer.