Cole Moffatt scores for Canada at the under-16 world championships. (Contributed)

Canada Day win at world championships

Maple Ridge ball hockey players win in Czech Republic

Five Ridge Meadows Minor Ball Hockey Association players won a world championship on Canada Day in the Czech Republic.

Defenceman Mitchell Shelton, forward Cole Moffatt, defenceman Eddie Riddell, goalie Evan Jonson, and defender Tyler Slavin, led by coach Dave Weloy were wearing the Maple Leaf in Zlin, Czech Republic at the U16 World Championships with Junior Team Canada.

They won the championship game over Slovakia 3-1 on Sunday.

Shelton had three goals and three assists in the five games, while Moffatt had two goals and an assist, Riddell three assist and Slavin a goal and an assist. Jonson played two games between the pipes, posting a 90.48 save percentage.

The Canadian kids blew away the opposition in the early going, with a 7-0 win over USA Blue on Thursday, an 8-1 win over Switzerland on Friday and an 11-1 laugher against Poland on Friday.

Then they beat the host Czech team 7-6, and Slovakia 3-1 in a close final.

In the championship game, the play of both teams was quite careful in the early minutes, and the Slovak goalie thwarted their scoring chances.

Slovakia scored first in the second period, and then Team Canada woke up. Late in the second, they scored two goals within 90 seconds and took the lead. In the third period the Slovaks had to score to keep their hopes of winning alive, but their offensive effort kept crashing into the well-organized Canadian defence. With 36 seconds left, the Slovaks took a timeout and pulled their goalie. But the Canadians stayed tight and finally, they scored an empty-netter two seconds before the end.

Previous story
O No Canada!: U.S. team apologizes for botching Canadian anthem

Just Posted

First responders take to the roof in Maple Ridge

Fire and police converge on to building on 223rd Street

UPDATE: Female driver injured in targeted shooting in Pitt Meadows

Old Dewdney Trunk Road closed in both directions while police investigated

UPDATE: Female driver injured in targeted shooting in Pitt Meadows

Old Dewdney Trunk Road closed in both directions while police investiaged.

Two women plucked from Alouette Lake

Crisis was averted when struggling swimmers were pulled out of the water in Golden Ears park Monday.

Riverside study shows need for a new Iron Horse in Maple Ridge

Youth being exploited and disconnected by lack of safe house

Garibaldi music student accepted to Berklee College of Music

Timothy Ro wants to be a composer, songwriter.

HISTORY: Memories of 1948 Fraser River floods still run strong

Looking back on the Fraser River flood of 1948, 70 years later

Professional death coaches: A new type of doula

Two B.C. women Explore the sacred journey between life and death

B.C.’s first solar-panel parking lot installed in Prince George

The 20-square-metre space aims to generate energy for City Hall, electric car-charging stations

O No Canada!: U.S. team apologizes for botching Canadian anthem

Single-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox was celebrating Canada Day… then it went wrong

B.C. university offers online glimpse into the life of Johnny Cash

Johnny Cash memorabilia donated by family of his longtime Canadian manager who went to university

Pipeline protesters block tankers by hanging off Ironworkers Memorial Bridge

Greenpeace Canada members formed an aerial blockade Tuesday morning

5 to start your day

Miss BC 2018 crowned in Fort Langley, Woman in wheelchair waits more than 3 hours for taxi and more

No magic wand to end Toronto gun violence: Mayor John Tory

Mayor John Tory says there is “no easy answer” or magic wand to reduce gun violence in the country’s largest city, which has claimed 22 lives so far in 2018.

Most Read