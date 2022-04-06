Canada star Alphonso Davies makes return from myocarditis in Champions League match

Davies hadn’t played since Dec. 17 after developing symptoms of myocarditis after a COVID infection

Bayern’s Alphonso Davies controls the ball during the Champions League group E soccer match between Dynamo Kyiv and Bayern Munich, at the Olimpiyskiy Stadium in Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021. Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann says Canadian star Alphonso Davies should be back within two weeks. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)

Alphonso Davies has been named to Bayern Munich’s starting 11 for its Champions League quarterfinal Wednesday against Spain’s Villarreal, marking the Canadian star’s first match since being diagnosed with a heart condition.

Davies hadn’t played since Dec. 17 after developing symptoms of myocarditis, a mild heart condition, following a bout of COVID-19.

The illness kept the 21-year-old from Edmonton out of Canada’s final six CONCACAF World Cup qualifying matches. Canada went 4-2-0 over that span to qualify for the marquee tournament for the first time since 1986.

Davies, recently named the CONCACAF men’s player of the year, appeared in seven games for Canada in the final round of World Cup qualifying.

The team 3-0-4 record over those games including a 4-1 win over Panama that featured a highlight-reel goal by Davies.

Bayern said Jan. 5 that Davies had joined a lengthy list of players who had tested positive for COVID, adding the speedy fullback was well and self-isolating at home.

Davies was back training a week later, but his return was put on hold with Bayern reporting Jan. 14 that tests showed the Canadian was suffering from signs of myocarditis.

It is a mild, temporary condition in the vast majority of cases, according to experts.

Davies’ myocarditis was detected in the followup examination that all players who have had COVID undergo.

Bayern currently tops the Bundesliga standings. After Wednesday’s first quarterfinal leg in Villarreal, the teams will beet again Tuesday in Munich.

– The Canadian Press

