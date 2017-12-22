FILE - In this Feb. 23, 2014 file photo, the Russian national flag, right, flies next to the Olympic flag during the closing ceremony of the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, Russia. The word “Russia” will appear on the Olympic uniforms worn by the athletes granted an exemption from the country’s doping ban. More than 200 athletes are set to compete in Pyeongchang as an “Olympic Athlete from Russia” if they can prove they aren’t tainted by doping. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader, File)

Canada to gain bronze medal due to Russian doping

Canada to gain luge bronze from Sochi Olympics due to Russian doping

Canada’s luge relay team is set to gain a bronze medal from the Sochi Olympics.

The upgrade is a result of Russian athletes being stripped of medals over doping allegations.

It will be Canada’s first Olympic luge medal.

Calgary sliders Sam Edney, Alex Gough and Justin Snith and Tristan Walker of Cochrane, Alta., were on the relay team the finished fourth in Sochi.

More coming.

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
A Giant donation to Orphans’ Fund
Next story
Rockwall climbers start boulding season

Just Posted

Being Young: When everything gets quiet

The holiday magic, the fog of joy that sweeps over everything melts away.

Pets: Shy cats need homes

Twilight cats are very hard to place.

Along the Fraser: When there were no ditches, just streams and rivers

‘Everywhere we look, there’s new housing.’

UPDATED: Man killed in Maple Ridge shooting

Police say it appears to be a targeted incident

UPDATED: Guard overcome in drug reaction at Maple Ridge prison

Three haz mat crews on their way to Alouette Correctional Centre

Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows students illustrate what Christmas means to them

Christmas art by students from Davie Jones elementary and Hammond elementary.

Vancouver Whitecaps add former Toronto FC centre back Doneil Henry

The 24-year-old from Brampton, Ont., spent the bulk of his time with West Ham

Court rules family of B.C. woman who stole from health authority is liable

Judge finds that Wanda Moscipan siphoned more than $574,000 from Vancouver Coastal Health

B.C therapist expelled for inappropriate behaviour to patients

Complaints came from events that occurred between between November 2010 and June 2016

Drink and be merry: Holiday pours

An Okanagan sommelier is sharing a sneak peak into what she will be drinking this holiday

B.C. company struggling to find employees

The Cariboo company says it may have to look at temporary foreign workers

Vancouver Island man sentenced for sexual touching of a child

Tyrone James Robert Morrisey given 989 days in jail for incident that took place in Ladysmith

Langley man pays vet bill for rescued mastiff found on snowy Hope property

Kyle Chester donates over $4000 to SPCA in spontaneous act of giving

Lower Mainland family continues to fight for full Soliris coverage

Langley’s Paul Chung has been granted $750K drug for three months, but family fears it is not enough

Most Read