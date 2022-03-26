Team Canada skip Kerri Einarson throws a stone against Team South Korea at CN Centre during the Women’s World Curling in Prince George, B.C., on Saturday, March 26, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/James Doyle

Team Canada skip Kerri Einarson throws a stone against Team South Korea at CN Centre during the Women’s World Curling in Prince George, B.C., on Saturday, March 26, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/James Doyle

Canada’s Einarson loses women’s world curling semifinal 9-6 to South Korea

EunJung Kim will face Switzerland’s Silvana Tirinzoni in Sunday’s final

Canada’s Kerri Einarson lost in the semifinal at the women’s world curling championship Saturday in Prince George and will play for the bronze medal.

South Korea’s EunJung Kim downed the host country 9-6 to advance to Sunday’s gold-medal game at the CN Centre.

Kim will face Switzerland’s Silvana Tirinzoni in Sunday’s final.

Tirinzoni, who beat Sweden 7-5 in the other semifinal, will attempt to win a third straight women’s world crown.

Einarson meets Sweden’s Anna Hasselborg for bronze.

THE CANADIAN PRESS

