Skip Chelsea Carey, of Calgary, calls to teammates during Olympic curling trials action against Team Flaxey Tuesday December 5, 2017 in Ottawa. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press)

Canadian rink falls short of playoffs at world women’s curling championship

Canada had won the last two world championships

Canada has missed the playoffs for the first time in 20 years at the world women’s curling championship.

Chelsea Carey’s Calgary-based rink (5-6) was officially eliminated in the penultimate round-robin draw on Friday when Japan beat China and Germany lost to Finland.

Those results put an end to Canada’s faint hope of earning the sixth and final playoff spot in the 13-team event before Carey’s final round-robin game against Denmark on Friday afternoon.

Canada had won the last two world championships, with Ottawa’s Rachel Homan in 2017 and Winnipeg’s Jennifer Jones in 2018 running the table en route to a gold medal.

Carey’s chances to advance were all but done after a 5-3 loss to reigning Olympic champion Anna Hasselborg of Sweden in the morning draw.

Two misses loomed large for Carey, third Sarah Wilkes, second Dana Ferguson and lead Rachel Brown.

In the seventh, Ferguson’s takeout just rubbed on a guard, leading to a go-ahead deuce for Sweden.

In the eighth, Carey’s hit-and-roll went inches too far and was second shot, forcing her to draw for one instead of scoring a possible deuce.

The last time Canada missed the playoffs was 1999 when Colleen Jones (4-5) finished in a three-way tie for fifth place in Saint John, N.B.

The top four teams in the 10-team event made the playoffs under the format used 20 years ago.

Hasselborg has clinched first place in this year’s event.

Russia’s Alina Kovaleva (9-3) was second entering the final round-robin draw.

The top two teams get quarterfinal byes.

The playoffs start Saturday, with the medal games going on Sunday.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Giants begin playoff run in Langley tonight

Just Posted

Police investigating body found in Maple Ridge park

Discovered early Friday near highway

Maple Ridge’s lake low with dry spell

Boat launch not open at Alouette Lake

Maple Ridge man to the rescue twice in 10 minutes

Karl Dey helped the VPD take down a violent sex offender

Driver from 2005 vehicle dragging death in Maple Ridge dies

Grant De Patie killed while working at gas station

Crown drops one Vernon assault charge against Curtis Sagmoen

Curtis Wayne Sagmoen will still stand trial on one count of assault causing bodily harm in December.

Maple Ridge magnetic hill defies the law of Newton

It is a stretch of road where cars roll uphill instead of down

Fierce feline spotted as ‘aggressor’ in face off with coyote in B.C. backyard

North Vancouver resident Norm Lee captures orange cat versus coyote in backyard showdown

Wilson-Raybould to reveal more details, documents on SNC-Lavalin affair

Former attorney general has written to the House of Commons justice committee

Anti-discrimination group wants to map offenders with cross-Canada hate atlas

Morgane Oger Foundation issues call for volunteers to help build Canadian Atlas of Populist Extremism

Kater to launch ridesharing service in Vancouver by end of month

The Surrey-based company got its permits from the Vancouver Taxi Association

Saanich Police arrest suspended driver with laminated paper licence plates

Fake plates crafted of laminated paper

Surrey RCMP investigate alleged assault that may have been a ‘driver dispute’

Police say a vehicle fled the scene after an alleged assault this morning at 96th Avenue and 152nd Street

Second case of measles reported in the B.C. Interior

Case is connected to an earlier measles case in 100 Mile House

Police watchdog investigating after man falls out third-storey window in Vancouver

The man fell to the ground and was taken to hospital with serious injuries

Most Read