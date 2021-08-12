Canucks may require proof of vaccination to attend games this season

Rogers Arena, home to the Vancouver Canucks NHL hockey team, is seen in Vancouver, on Monday, June 22, 2020. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)

If you’re planning on attending a Canucks home game next season, you may require both COVID-19 vaccine doses.

The Vancouver Canucks said on Wednesday (Aug. 11) that they are “definitely exploring the possibility of requiring proof of vaccination” when it comes to attending games at either Rogers Arena or Abbotsford Centre.

The announcement comes following one earlier on Wednesday by Winnipeg Jets ownership, True North Entertainment, that BellMTS Place at Canada Life Centre will require ticket-holders to show proof of vaccination.

The Canucks haven’t played in front of a home crowd since March 10, 2020 when they beat the New York Islanders 5-4 in a shootout.

If the Canucks do move forward with mandatory vaccinations, they would likely see widespread support from the public, as 81 per cent of British Columbians support mandatory vaccinations to attend events or large gatherings, according to an Abacus Data poll.

The Canucks home-opener is scheduled for Oct. 26 against the Minnesota Wild, while the Abbotsford Canucks will take home ice for the first time on Oct. 22 against the Henderson Silver Knights.

There’s been no announcement on whether other events at Rogers Arena will require proof of vaccination.

