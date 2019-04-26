De Adder named Freshman of the Week

Showcasing her versatility with production both at the plate and in the circle this weekend, softball player Taylor De Adder has been named the Gulf South Conference Freshman of the Week, the league office announced on Tuesday.

De Adder, a native of Maple Ridge, batted seven-for-nine at the plate with four runs batted in for Lee University in Cleveland. As a pitcher, she won two games as the Lady Flames swept Montevallo to keep their GSC playoff hopes alive in the home finale at Butler Field.

“Ida [as her teammates and coaches call her] has had a great freshman year, and put her pitching and offence together this week,” said Lee head coach Emily Russell. “She is a strong player and as a team we are playing well right now and ready for this weekend.”

De Adder is second in the GSC in doubles (14), seventh in batting average (.411) fifth in on-base percentage (.500) and 10th in RBI (39), while also winning nine games in the circle for the Lady Flames.

She is a graduate of Maple Ridge secondary, where she was a standout basketball player. Graduating in 2017, she was one of 10 Ramblers who went on to collegiate sports competition. She was part of a White Rock Renegades team that took silver in nationals in 2016.

Lee wraps up the regular season this weekend as it travels to Auburn Montgomery for a three-game series beginning Saturday. The Lady Flames need to win the series and get some help as they look to nail down the eighth and final spot in the GSC Tournament.