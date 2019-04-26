Taylor De Adder has excelled as a pitcher and at the plate. (Contributed)

De Adder named Freshman of the Week

Maple Ridge softball player a standout in the NCAA

Showcasing her versatility with production both at the plate and in the circle this weekend, softball player Taylor De Adder has been named the Gulf South Conference Freshman of the Week, the league office announced on Tuesday.

De Adder, a native of Maple Ridge, batted seven-for-nine at the plate with four runs batted in for Lee University in Cleveland. As a pitcher, she won two games as the Lady Flames swept Montevallo to keep their GSC playoff hopes alive in the home finale at Butler Field.

“Ida [as her teammates and coaches call her] has had a great freshman year, and put her pitching and offence together this week,” said Lee head coach Emily Russell. “She is a strong player and as a team we are playing well right now and ready for this weekend.”

De Adder is second in the GSC in doubles (14), seventh in batting average (.411) fifth in on-base percentage (.500) and 10th in RBI (39), while also winning nine games in the circle for the Lady Flames.

She is a graduate of Maple Ridge secondary, where she was a standout basketball player. Graduating in 2017, she was one of 10 Ramblers who went on to collegiate sports competition. She was part of a White Rock Renegades team that took silver in nationals in 2016.

Lee wraps up the regular season this weekend as it travels to Auburn Montgomery for a three-game series beginning Saturday. The Lady Flames need to win the series and get some help as they look to nail down the eighth and final spot in the GSC Tournament.

Previous story
Vancouver Giants fans cheer on their team

Just Posted

De Adder named Freshman of the Week

Maple Ridge softball player a standout in the NCAA

Best Easter present of his life

Kidney donor match found for Maple Ridge man

Former Maple Ridge mayor, MLA dies

Service next week for Norm Jacobsen

Ideas sought for Maple Ridge transit corridor

Workshop May 11, B-Line here in less than 12 months

Pitt railway neighbour irked by idling trains

City faces greater problems with locomotives in future, warns resident

VIDEO: B.C.’s waving granny gets incredible send-off from school kids

Tinney Davidson has been waving at students on their way to school for over 11 years, but is moving in a month

Be wary of robot emotions; ‘simulated love is never love’

Research has shown that people have a tendency to project human traits onto robots

Two Vancouver police officers could face charges in crash that injured five: IIO

IIO BC requests consideration of charges against two Vancouver police officers driving two police vehicles

5 to start your day

Worst 10 bus routes in Metro Vancouver released, woman, 60, charged in connection to thefts at YVR and more

One million recyclable bottles ‘lost’ daily in B.C., foundation says

387 million beverage containers didn’t make it back into the province’s regulated deposit refund system in 2017

Struggling B.C. adoption agency elects new board that intends to keep it open

The previous board announced that Choices would close May 31

Woman, 60, charged in connection to thefts at YVR

RCMP believe the foreign national is part of a larger organized theft group

Vancouver man, 19, charged in human trafficking case involving teen girl

The 16-year-old girl was reported missing and later discovered in Vancouver

Worst 10 bus routes in Metro Vancouver for rider complaints

TransLink releases list, with Route 319 at the top

Most Read