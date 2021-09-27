The Ridge Meadows Flames announced their captains for the coming campaign: Captain Matt Tyszka, alternate Ryan Denney (left), Sam Rose and Nick Amsler. (Special to The News)

Denney scores six in one game as Flames win a pair

Junior B team on a four-game winning streak

Ryan Denney enjoyed a six-goal night, as the Ridge Meadows Flames offence continues to rack up points and wins.

Two more weekend victories have made if four straight for the Flames, to improve to 4-2 on the season. They beat the Abbotsford Pilots 7-3 on Wednesday night, then rolled over Port Moody 8-2 Saturday.

The Pilots actually led Wednesday’s game 3-2 after the first period. But the Flames took over the in second period, as they outshot Abbotsford 23-3 in the frame, and 54-23 overall.

Zack Lagrange also scored, while Nick Amsler had five assists.

Amsler had 10 points over the last two games, as he put up two goals and three assists on Saturday. He now has an early lead in the Pacific Junior Hockey League scoring race with 16 points (five goals, 11 assists) after six games. The Ridge Meadows Minor Hockey product had his best year – 50 points in 41 games – in 2019-2020.

Denney added another two goals and an assist on Saturday, and he is the league’s the top sniper – with nine goals and 11 points in six games. He sits fourth overall in points. The hometown boy’s best season was 16 goals in the 2019-2020 season.

Jordan Kajula had a goal and two assists on Saturday, while Jack Steffens and Lagrange were the other scorers.

Goaltender Marshall Eliott made 34 saves on 36 shots on Saturday, while rookie Cameron Connolly made 20 saves on 23 shots on Wednesday.

• The Flames announced their captains for the coming campaign: Captain Matt Tyszka and alternate Ryan Denney, Sam Rose and Nick Amsler.

• This Friday, the Flames will host the Surrey Knights at Cam Neely Arena, beginning at 7:30 p.m. The Knights have been league whipping boys, and came into this year with just four wins in the previous five seasons, but already have a win this year.

The next night they will be in Mission to take on the Outlaws.

