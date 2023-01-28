The Maple Ridge Downtown Business Improvement Association has a new promotion for Valentines Day, starting on Feb. 1. (The News files)

Downtown Maple Ridge BIA has new Valentines promotion

Chance at prizes for those who shop local in weeks before Feb. 14

“Shop your heart out for a chance to win,” is the tagline on the Downtown Maple Ridge Business Improvement Association’s new Valentines Day promotion.

Starting on Wednesday, Feb. 1, and lasting until midnight on Feb. 14, the BIA is hosting the Love Downtown Maple Ridge promotion to have people support local businesses on the day for lovers.

To enter, simply shop at any businesses in downtown Maple Ridge during the contest time frame, and write your name and phone number on the back of the receipt. Drop the recept into a ballot box located at one of the many participating downtown businesses.

There will be two wonder wallet prizes of gift cards, from downtown Maple Ridge businesses, worth $500 each for the two lucky winners.

Winners will be drawn a week later, on Feb. 21, via social media.

Businessmaple ridgePitt Meadows

