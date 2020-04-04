Exercises move online with YMCA’s new nationwide virtual workout program

YThrive Home offers dozens of free workout videos for people during COVID-19 self-isolation period

YMCA facilities may be closed, but workout sessions are still happening.

The YMCA of Greater Vancouver, along with other YMCAs across Canada, recently launched YThrive Home, a new virtual workout program so people can stay fit and healthy while self-isolating during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The exercises are fit for people of all ages and abilities.

There’s yoga, workouts for beginners, balance exercises, strength training and low-impact workouts for people with reduced mobility. There are dozens of different videos to choose from.

Additionally, the YMCA has a info its Virtual YMCA page pointing people to blogs about nutrition, injury-prevention for seniors and mental health.

All of the YThrive Home workouts are free. You can check them out at gv.ymca.ca/Virtual-YMCA/YThrive-Home.

