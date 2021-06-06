Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price (31) saves the tip from Winnipeg Jets’ Pierre-Luc Dubois (13) as Ben Chiarot (8) defends during first period NHL playoff action in Winnipeg on June 4, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods

Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price (31) saves the tip from Winnipeg Jets’ Pierre-Luc Dubois (13) as Ben Chiarot (8) defends during first period NHL playoff action in Winnipeg on June 4, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods

Feds clear way for NHL teams to cross border for Stanley Cup playoffs

Rules include daily COVID-19 testing and strict quarantines within designated hotels and arenas

The federal government will issue a travel exemption to allow the winner of the NHL’s all-Canadian North Division and an American counterpart to cross the border during the third and final rounds of the playoffs.

Immigration Minister Marco Mendicino’s spokesman Alexander Cohen says the decision was made in conjunction with the Public Health Agency of Canada and with approval from the Ontario, Quebec, Alberta and Manitoba governments.

Cohen says the decision comes with significant restrictions and rules to protect the health of both team members and the public.

Those include daily COVID-19 testing, strict quarantines within designated hotels and arenas, and restrictions around who team members can interact with.

Cohen says the government will not hesitate to take further action should it be required.

The Montreal Canadiens and Winnipeg Jets are playing in the North Division final, with the winner to face one of three American division winners in the league semifinals. Montreal leads the series 2-0 with Game 3 scheduled for Sunday night at the Bell Centre.

The two semifinal winners will square off for the Stanley Cup.

The Canadian Press

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CoronavirusNHL

Previous story
Maple Ridge striker on path to play in Major League Soccer
Next story
VIDEO: International hockey gold for Vancouver Giants coach

Just Posted

Langley's Arlene Van Roon shared the view of Alouette River from the saddle, and through the ears, of her now eight-year-old Kiger mustang, Wildfire. (Special to The News)
SHARE: View through the ears

Send us your photo showing how you view Maple Ridge or Pitt Meadows, and it could be featured soon

Local woman shares her experiences with an anti-vaxxer. It changed the life of her child. (Files)
LETTER: Maple Ridge mom said vaccination would have protected her beautiful boy in utero

Letter writer pleading with people to get vaccinated for COVID if not for themselves then for others

Erin Del Giudice shared some shots taken from Pitt River Bridge, as well as Neaves Road. “Loved the mist rolling over the barge and reflection of the mountains,” Del Giudice said. (Special to The News)
SHARE: Sunset and morning mist a stunning combination

Send us your photo showing how you view Maple Ridge or Pitt Meadows, and it could be featured soon

Maple Ridge’s Antoinette deWit suggests people check out the sights and sounds of Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows from the seat of a bicycle. She dressed up for Go By Bike Week, which wraps up today (June 6). (Special to The News)
SHARE: Check out this community from the seat of a bike

Send us your photo showing how you view Maple Ridge or Pitt Meadows, and it could be featured soon

Alex Tablada found himself captivated by the stunning beauty of nature recently while walking some trails in his hometown of Maple Ridge. He had to share the view that befell him of the Golden Ears Mountains. “I have a lot of beautiful photos of this area that I’d like to share regularly in the coming weeks,” he shared. (Special to The News)
SHARE: Majestic mountains and so much more

Send us your photo showing how you view Maple Ridge or Pitt Meadows, and it could be featured soon

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau visits a memorial at the Eternal flame on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Tuesday, June 1, 2021, which is in recognition of discovery of children’s remains at the site of a former residential school in Kamloops, B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Trudeau calls on Catholic Church to take responsibility for residential schools

Prime Minister said he expects the church to make school records available

Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price (31) makes a glove save during first period NHL Stanley Cup playoff hockey action against the Winnipeg Jets, in Montreal, Sunday, June 6, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
Montreal Canadiens a win away from NHL semifinals after 5-1 victory over Winnipeg

Habs can sweep aside Jets with victory Monday

The former Kamloops Indian Residential School is seen in Kamloops, B.C., on Friday, June 4, 2021. Widespread shock at the discovery of what’s believed to be the buried remains of 215 Indigenous children has highlighted the pervasive ignorance among many Canadians of one of the most sordid, and as yet incomplete, chapters in Canada’s national story, experts and observers say. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
‘Convenient ignorance:’ Canadians’ knowledge of residential schools woefully lacking

Some see the collective shudder at the grim find in B.C. as evidence of a tipping point towards change

People wait in line for a COVID-19 vaccination shot in Montreal, Saturday, June 5, 2021, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
Weekend brings lower COVID-19 counts across much of Canada

Ontario logged 663 new cases on Sunday, the lowest figure seen since Oct. 18

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Vancouver Giants head coach Michael Dyck helped Team Canada to comeback win. (Courtesy Vancouver Giants)
VIDEO: International hockey gold for Vancouver Giants coach

Michael Dyck helped coach Team Canada to comeback

Homicide investigators search a home reportedly belong to the husband of Trina Hunt on Saturday, June 5. Hunt’s body was found in Hope on March 29, 2021. (Shane MacKichan)
Homicide investigators search 2 homes in Mission, Port Moody in Trina Hunt probe

Trina Hunt’s body was found in the Hope area on March 29, 2021

Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price (31) saves the tip from Winnipeg Jets’ Pierre-Luc Dubois (13) as Ben Chiarot (8) defends during first period NHL playoff action in Winnipeg on June 4, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods
Feds clear way for NHL teams to cross border for Stanley Cup playoffs

Rules include daily COVID-19 testing and strict quarantines within designated hotels and arenas

Police establish a presence at Waterfall camp in the Fairy Creek area late last month during enforcement of the BC Supreme Court injunction prohibiting blockades on Tree Farm Licence 46 (Zoe Ducklow/Black Press Media)
300 protesters hike in to Vancouver Island old-growth logging camps

RCMP report just two arrests during enforcement on Saturday

Most Read