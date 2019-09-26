Flames beat Ice Hawks in overtime

Ridge Meadows Flames forward Ryan Denney cuts in front of the opposing net during Friday’s action in Maple Ridge. This Friday the Flames will host the Surrey Knights. (Neil Corbett/THE NEWS)

The Ridge Meadows Flames returned to their winning ways on Tuesday night, taking a 2-1 overtime contest from the Delta Ice Hawks.

They also managed to pull off a major trade on Monday, acquiring two veterans – a goaltender and a forward.

Following a scoreless first period, Trevor Townsend got the Flames on the scoreboard early in the second period, assisted by Ryan Denney and newly acquired Nate Castonguay.

Delta tied the game midway through the third period, with a five-on-three man advantage.

Jayden Genberg got the game winner just 23 seconds into overtime, assisted by Nicholas Amsler. Amsler brought the puck up the ice, dropped the puck into the slot, and Genberg finished the play.

Amsler, a second-year player from Maple Ridge, leads the Flames with six goals and 13 points in eight games.

Flames rookie goalie Elliott Marshall got the win in goal, and was excellent as he stopped 38 of 39 shots. He improved his record to 3-2 on the season, but the 18-year-old Surrey product was second star to Delta goalie Jordy Engleson, who stopped 35 of 37 and was chosen first star.

Marshall will have competition in goal, as Flames GM Derek Bedard pulled off a big trade on Monday, acquiring Castonguay and Chad Cromar from the Port Moody Panthers. Both are Mission residents, and 20-year-olds.

Castonguay has played in the league since he was 16. He is on his fifth team, having played with Mission, Abbotsford, Aldergrove and one game for Port Moody.

Last year he had 28 points in 39 games for the Kodiaks.

Bedard said he can play all three forward positions, plays bigger than his listed 175 pounds, and adds grit, offence, championship experience and intangibles.

Cromar has come full circle, having played a game with the Flames as an affiliate player in midget with the Fraser Valley Thunderbirds of the BCMML.

From there he jumped to the BCHL’s Langley Rivermen in 2017-2018, where he played 14 games. He also played with the Trail Smoke Eaters, and last year he played for the Kodiaks.

Bedard said he brings a lot of junior hockey experience to a team that had been icing two rookie goaltenders.

To acquire them, Bedard parted with forward Tyson Tilley, the playing rights to Jackson O’Brien who is now in Junior A, and future considerations.

With the win, the Flames improve to 5-3 on the season, and are tops in the Harold Brittain Conference.

The Flames next game is Friday night at 7:30 p.m., when they host the Surrey Knights at Cam Neely Arena.

Surrey has played seven games, and is still looking for their first win on the season. Then managed just three wins over the past two full seasons.

“They’re a much improved hockey team,” said Bedard, noting they have been playing tighter games and working hard.

“We’ve got to work hard and respect every opponent.”

