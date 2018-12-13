Flames forwards on opposite sides in BCHL game

Flames forwards Teddy Prior and Nicholas Amsler faced off against each other in the BC Hockey League on Saturday night. (Twitter photo)

Ridge Meadows Flames forwards Teddy Prior and Nicholas Amsler were both called up to the BC Hockey League for a Saturday game, and played against each other.

Amsler got an assist as he lined up with the Coquitlam Express, who beat Prior’s Surrey Eagles by a score of 8-4. Prior also got on the score sheet for the Eagles, as he was whistled for three minor penalties.

They are both top forwards for the Maple Ridge junior B team.

Prior is the top scorer on the team, and is sitting in a tie for fourth place in Pacific Junior Hockey League scoring, with 16 goals and 43 points in 28 games. The Richmond native is in his third year in the league.

Amsler, from Maple Ridge, is in his rookie season with the hometown Flames. He has put up three goals and 22 points in 24 games, which is fourth highest total on the team.

Saturday was his first game with the Express this season, although he played six games with the junior A club last season, getting a goal and three points.

Prior has played four games with the Eagles this year, and has a goal and an assist.