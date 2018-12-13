Flames forwards Teddy Prior and Nicholas Amsler faced off against each other in the BC Hockey League on Saturday night. (Twitter photo)

Flames forwards on opposite sides in BCHL game

Maple Ridge forwards Prior and Amsler called up for junior A game on Saturday

Ridge Meadows Flames forwards Teddy Prior and Nicholas Amsler were both called up to the BC Hockey League for a Saturday game, and played against each other.

Amsler got an assist as he lined up with the Coquitlam Express, who beat Prior’s Surrey Eagles by a score of 8-4. Prior also got on the score sheet for the Eagles, as he was whistled for three minor penalties.

They are both top forwards for the Maple Ridge junior B team.

Prior is the top scorer on the team, and is sitting in a tie for fourth place in Pacific Junior Hockey League scoring, with 16 goals and 43 points in 28 games. The Richmond native is in his third year in the league.

Amsler, from Maple Ridge, is in his rookie season with the hometown Flames. He has put up three goals and 22 points in 24 games, which is fourth highest total on the team.

Saturday was his first game with the Express this season, although he played six games with the junior A club last season, getting a goal and three points.

Prior has played four games with the Eagles this year, and has a goal and an assist.

Previous story
Around the BCHL: West Kelowna Warriors lose defenceman to NCAA
Next story
O’Neill a homegrown power hitter

Just Posted

Attempt to speed access to treatment in Maple Ridge

Alouette Addictions will be central referral agency.

Albion Community Centre tab almost doubles

Site costs add $5 million to Maple Ridge building

UPDATED: Absolute discharge for mischief charge against Sagmoen

Trial starts at 9:30 a.m. in Vernon Law Courts

Pitt Meadows issues streamflow advisory

Stay away from rivers during heavy rains

Letter: ICBC was brought in to reduce insurance costs

B.C. had high rates then and it would be a lot higher.

Ridge hospital foundation helps with mental health

Donates a possible $500k for youth wellness

Some Kotex tampons recalled in Canada and U.S.

In some cases, tampon users sought medical attention “to remove tampon pieces left in the body.”

Sex-assault squad investigated eight incidents at Toronto all-boys’ school

The interim president of a Roman Catholic all-boys school rocked by student-on-student abuse allegations said the football program was cancelled for next year.

Coal power in Canada must disappear by the end of 2029, new regulations say

Canada has significantly cut its dependence on coal largely due to the closure of all coal plants in Ontario.

‘Naive approach’ to China at fault in Meng mess: Scheer

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer called on the Trudeau government to “unequivocally denounce any type of repercussions to Canadians on foreign soil.”

Omar Khadr ‘a model of compliance,’ wants changes to bail conditions: lawyer

Former Guantanamo Bay detainee Omar Khadr is back in court today to seek changes to bail conditions.

Flames forwards on opposite sides in BCHL game

Maple Ridge forwards Prior and Amsler called up for junior A game on Saturday

B.C. businesses evacuated due to emailed bomb threat, also received in U.S.

Penticton and Comox Valley businesses evacuated Thursday morning

Supreme Court upholds Canada’s right to reargue facts in assisted-dying case

Julia Lamb and the B.C. Civil Liberties Association are spearheading a challenge of the law

Most Read