Flames games suspended by new COVID-19 measures

Ridge Meadow Flames and the rest of the Pacific Junior Hockey League are on a two-week hiatus, due to high COVID-19 statistics.

At least they went out on a high, having pulled their season record to an even two wins and two losses with a lopsided 15-3 win over the Surrey Knights on Thursday.

The league quoted Dr. Bonnie Henry “while individual practices and drills are allowed, indoor sports where physically distancing can’t be maintained must be suspended for the two-week period,” in announcing games being postponed as of Nov. 7.

Thursday night, the Flames jumped out to a 7-0 lead after the first period, on goals from seven different players.

https://www.facebook.com/175726555902355/photos/a.206005306207813/1885501531591507/

Talon Duff was the first star of the game with a hat trick, and defenceman Emmett Garrett also had a hat trick and an assist. Three other guys had four-point outings, as Nic Amsler had two goals and two assists, and Jayden Genberg and Marko Gibbs both had a goal and three assists.

READ ALSO: Canadian hockey broadcasting legend Howie Meeker dies at age 97

Genberg and Amsler a co-leaders in team scoring with seven points apiece through four games, and are in top 10 in points per game in the PJHL with 1.8 apiece.

Goaltender Elliott Marshall made 33 saves on 36 shots to get his first win of the season.



ncorbett@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Junior B Hockeymaple ridgePitt Meadows