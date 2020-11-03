Flames rookie goaltender Cameron Connolly makes one of his 27 saves in his first shutout. (Twitter @flamesjunior)

Flames rookie goaltender Cameron Connolly makes one of his 27 saves in his first shutout. (Twitter @flamesjunior)

Flames get their first win of the season

Maple Ridge’s rookie goaltender gets first junior win with a shutout

The Ridge Meadows Flames got their first win of the season on Sunday, and their rookie goaltender got his first win via the shutout.

The Junior Bs beat the White Rock Whalers 2-0 as Cameron Connolly got a perfect start to his season in the Pacific Junior Hockey League. The 18-year-old out of Surrey stopped all 27 shots he faced. Connolly played with Cloverdale Midget A1 last season, and also tended goal for the Yale Hockey Academy in Abbotsford. In his first Junior B game, he was the game’s first star.

The game was scoreless through two periods, and Jacob Fraser got the game winner two minutes into the third period, assisted by Gavin Bains.

The Whalers pulled their goaltender to try and even the score, but Ryan Denney got an empty netter to put the game away, assisted by Matthew Tyszka. Denney has three points through three games.

READ ALSO: Chilliwack Chiefs alum Dennis Cholowski shows off ‘sneakerhead’ collection

The win gives the Flames a record of one win and two losses to start the season. Both of their losses came against an Aldergrove Kodiaks team that has gone a perfect 4-0 to start the year.

Thursday the Flames will look to even their record on the year, as they take on the Surrey Knights. The Knights have just four wins through the last four seasons. They have started this season by allowing 20 goals in three games, while scoring just once.

 


ncorbett@mapleridgenews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Junior B Hockeymaple ridgePitt Meadows

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Bike racers Rock the Ridge Sunday

Just Posted

Mario Palcich sits atop his 161 pound pumpkin and enjoys a glass of wine. (Special to THE NEWS)
88-year-old Pitt Meadows farmer grows 161-pound pumpkin

Granddaughter goaded Mario Palcich into growing giant gourds

Flames rookie goaltender Cameron Connolly makes one of his 27 saves in his first shutout. (Twitter @flamesjunior)
Flames get their first win of the season

Maple Ridge’s rookie goaltender gets first junior win with a shutout

Local Ride Racing brought the annual Rock the Ridge bike race to the dikes and roads of Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows on Sunday, with participants racing a circuit that took them along Neaves Road Swaneset Bay golf course and along the dike system. The elite men did the course three times for a 100km race. (Neil Corbett/The News)
Bike racers Rock the Ridge Sunday

Bikes speed along the dikes of north polder in Pitt Meadows

IHIT investigated the stabbing on Nelson Court in Maple Ridge on Oct. 29, 2020 (Neil Corbett/ The News)
Maple Ridge man charged with murder in family stabbings

Also facing a charge of aggravated assault

A new photo released by the RCMP shows what Lawrence Nadessan was wearing on Saturday night, the last time he was seen. (Special to The News)
Missing man found dead in Maple Ridge residence

Police locate 44-year-old who disappeared on Oct. 24

FILE – Dr. Réka Gustafson, B.C.’s deputy provincial health officer, updates the province’s COVID-19 situation at the B.C. cabinet offices in Vancouver, Aug. 17, 2020. (B.C. government)
B.C. reports 6 new COVID-19 deaths and a record-breaking 1,120 cases over the weekend

The majority of new cases, and all deaths, happened in the Lower Mainland

A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at Capella Dance Academy in Chilliwack. (Paul Henderson/ Chilliwack Progress)
26 COVID-19 cases linked to Chilliwack dance academy as outbreak declared

Parents said academy had stricter COVID-19 protocols than public schools

A police vehicle blocks access to a dirt road near Whiskey Creek on Monday, Nov. 2, 2020. Three bodies were discovered in a gravel pit on Sunday, Nov. 1. (Mandy Moraes photo)
WATCH: Residents stunned by grisly discovery of 3 bodies in Vancouver Island gravel pit

‘It’s actually unnerving because the area is so nice and calm’

Liberal leader Justin Trudeau plants a tree with sons Xavier and Hadrien (left) during a campaign event in Plainfield, Ont. on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019. Trudeau’s massive tree-planting promise from the 2019 election has yet to be allocated a budget. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
No budget yet for Liberals’ promise to plant two billion trees by 2030

Alberta Conservative MP Rachael Harder said called the lack of a budget for tree planting ‘shameful’

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

“The Excelsior 4” appeared in Abbotsford provincial court on Monday morning (Nov. 2) to plead not guilty to a combined total of 21 charges. (Submitted photo)
Abbotsford hog-farm protestors plead not guilty to 21 charges

‘Excelsior 4’ make second appearance Monday in provincial court

British Columbia Health Minister Adrian Dix wears a face mask to curb the spread of COVID-19, during an announcement about a new regional cancer centre, in Surrey, B.C., on Thursday, August 6, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Thousands interested in working in long-term care, B.C. minister says

More than 8,000 respond to call for staffing up senior homes

Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam provides an update on the COVID-19 pandemic during a press conference in Ottawa on Friday, Oct. 30, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Canada on track to see 8,000 new COVID cases a day if contacts not cut by 25%

Dr. Theresa Tam has urged people to reduce in-person socializing

Most Read