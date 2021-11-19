Flames host back-to-back games against Pilots

Flame Nic Amsler had a goal on Wednesday, and still leads the Pacific Junior Hockey League in scoring. (Neil Corbett/The News)

The Ridge Meadows Flames have a pair of home games this weekend for fans of junior hockey.

The Flames will host the Abbotsford Pilots in a back-to-back set, with games tonight and Saturday night at Cam Neely Arena. Tonight’s puck drop will be at 7:30 p.m., and tomorrow’s at 7:45 p.m.

The Flames are coming off a loss to the Langley Trappers on Wednesday night. The game was tied 1-1 after the first period as Nicholas Amsler scored his 13th goal of the season for the Flames, then Jack Foster gave the Flames a 2-1 lead early in the second.

A special congratulations to #71 Nick Amsler, who on Saturday played in his 100th regular season @ThePJHL game! #CongratsAmz

Foster, a rookie and a hometown boy, had something close to a Gordie Howe hat trick, with a goal, an assist and a roughing penalty. He was named the game’s second star.

Lukas Ravenstein had two assists. Veteran goaltender Elliott Marshall made 18 saves on 21 shots.

The Flames announced the signing of a pair of forwards out of Langley who played with the Fraser Valley Thunderbirds under-18 team in Zachary Urquhart and Nathan Frew.

