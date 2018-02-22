Flames lose in Aldergrove

(Black Press) Paul Tucek has been great in net for the Flames in their series against the Aldergrove Kodiaks. Paul Tucek has been great in net for the Flames in their series against the Aldergrove Kodiaks. (Black Press)

The Ridge Meadows Flames will be back on home ice Friday night, trying again to close out their best-of-seven series against the Aldergrove Kodiaks.

The Maple Ridge junior B club took the first three games of the series in the opening round of the Pacific Junior Hockey League playoffs. They were set to sweep the Kodiaks on Wednesday night, but Aldergrove extended the series with a 7-5 victory on home ice.

Forward Ryley Lanthier and defenceman Ryan Wellburn each had a goal and an assist for the Flames. The shots on goal favoured the Kodiaks 39-32.

Kyle Bosko had a goal and three helpers for the Kodiaks.

Game five will be played on Friday night at 7:30 p.m. at Planet Ice Albion.

Should the Flames lose on Friday game six would be in Aldergrove, and game seven, if necessary, would return to Maple Ridge at 7:30 p.m. on Monday.