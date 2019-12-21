Jayden Genberg had three goals and an assist in his last two games for the Ridge Meadows Flames. (Neil Corbett/THE NEWS)

Flames lose in overtime, ran into hot goaltender

Getting set for Pacific Junior Hockey League Winter Classic tournament

The Ridge Meadows Flames lost 4-3 in overtime in their Friday night matchup with the Mission City Outlaws at Cam Neely Arena.

Ridge outshot Mission 41-31 in the loss. Goaltender Daniel Zuvic, a former Ridge Meadows Rustler, was the second star of the game for the visitors, as he made 38 saves on 41 shots. Zuvic improved his record to 10-8 on the season.

Scoring for the Flames were recently acquired forward Tate Roulette, Jayden Genberg and Ryan Denney.

Dylan Tonks had a hat trick for Mission, and Tristan Takats scored the game winner.

On Wednesday night in Aldergrove the Flames gave up an 8-5 loss. The Kodiaks jumped out to a 6-1 lead early in in the second period. The Flames closed the gap to as close as 7-5 late in the third, but Aldergrove finished off their win with an insurance goal.

Genberg had two goals and an assist, Tetsuya Prior also scored twice, Roulette scored, and Nicholas Amsler had two assists.

Despite the losses, the Flames still top the Harold Brittain Conference with a record of 18-10-0-3, just one point ahead of the Langley Trappers.

Sunday night they take on the Grandview Steelers at Burnaby Winter Club.

READ ALSO: Dale Hunter set to lead Canada at world juniors: ‘He wants it bad’

The new year will see the 2020 Pacific Junior Hockey League Winter Classic – an event where Junior B hockey players can be scouted in one place. It all takes place Jan. 3-5 at Minoru Arena in Richmond, and the Flames play the Abbotsford Pilots on Jan. 4 at 7 p.m., then the Kodiaks on Jan. 5 at 4 p.m.

The Flames’ next home game will be Jan. 10 against the first place North Vancouver Wolf Pack, who boast a near-perfect record of 27-1-0-1.

 


ncorbett@mapleridgenews.com
Dale Hunter set to lead Canada at world juniors: ‘He wants it bad’

Most Read