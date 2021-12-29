Flames playing in Winter Classic games in Richmond

Ridge Meadows squad part of Junior B showcase event

(Special to The News)

The Ridge Meadows Flames and Junior B hockey teams across the Lower Mainland will be ringing in the new year with their Annual PJHL Winter Classic series, which is being held in Richmond, from Dec. 30 to Jan. 2.

They are league games held under one roof, as a showcase event that is attended by hockey scouts. All 13 Pacific Junior Hockey League teams will participate in two games apiece over four days at Minoru Arena as the kick-off to the second half of the season.

“We are pleased to host the annual PJHL Winter Classic at Minoru Stadium again this year. All of our volunteers and staff are excited for an action-packed four days of great hockey!” said president Doug Paterson of the Richmond Sockeyes Junior Hockey Club.

Since 2016, the PJHL and the Richmond Sockeyes have hosted the PJHL Winter Classic at Minoru Arena.

“This event has evolved over the years and has become a staple in the PJHL schedule. It allows all our teams to come together over four days to not only showcase our players to scouts from colleges, Junior A, and the WHL, however it serves as the kick-off for our run towards the playoffs,” added PJHL Commissioner Trevor Alto.

The Flames will play on Dec. 30 at 4 p.m. against Abbotsford, and Jan. 2 at 1 p.m. against Grandview. The entire schedule for the PJHL Winter Classic can be found on the league website.

The 2021-22 PJHL Regular Season will conclude on Feb. 13, 2022.

READ ALSO: NFL could become trend-setter for COVID-19 testing policies

READ ALSO: Maple Ridge couple to spend Christmas helping homeless

Have a story tip? Email: ncorbett@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Junior B Hockeymaple ridgePitt Meadows

Previous story
World juniors: Bedard nets 4 to enter record book as Canada thrashes Austria 11-2
Next story
Decathlete Damian Warner wins Lionel Conacher Award as CP’s male athlete of the year

Just Posted

On one of his many twilight paddles, Braden Nakonechny recently snapped this shot of the water, sun, and sky as seen along the Pitt River – near the Pitt River Bridge. (Special to The News)
SHARE: Paddling the Pitt River

(Special to The News)
Flames playing in Winter Classic games in Richmond

Eileen Dwillies helped bake 600 cookies for isolated seniors this Christmas. (Special to The News)
Maple Ridge group bakes 600 cookies for isolated seniors

Several community partners and organizations set up at an August event to raise awareness over the opioid crisis. (The News files)
LETTER: Maple Ridge resident argues community needs better overdose amenities