Flames playing in Winter Classic games in Richmond

The Ridge Meadows Flames and Junior B hockey teams across the Lower Mainland will be ringing in the new year with their Annual PJHL Winter Classic series, which is being held in Richmond, from Dec. 30 to Jan. 2.

They are league games held under one roof, as a showcase event that is attended by hockey scouts. All 13 Pacific Junior Hockey League teams will participate in two games apiece over four days at Minoru Arena as the kick-off to the second half of the season.

“We are pleased to host the annual PJHL Winter Classic at Minoru Stadium again this year. All of our volunteers and staff are excited for an action-packed four days of great hockey!” said president Doug Paterson of the Richmond Sockeyes Junior Hockey Club.

Since 2016, the PJHL and the Richmond Sockeyes have hosted the PJHL Winter Classic at Minoru Arena.

“This event has evolved over the years and has become a staple in the PJHL schedule. It allows all our teams to come together over four days to not only showcase our players to scouts from colleges, Junior A, and the WHL, however it serves as the kick-off for our run towards the playoffs,” added PJHL Commissioner Trevor Alto.

The Flames will play on Dec. 30 at 4 p.m. against Abbotsford, and Jan. 2 at 1 p.m. against Grandview. The entire schedule for the PJHL Winter Classic can be found on the league website.

The 2021-22 PJHL Regular Season will conclude on Feb. 13, 2022.

