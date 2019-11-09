Jordan Kujala (19) brought the puck from behind the goal line to the front of the net and Nate Castonguay crashed the crease too during the Flames 4-0 win over the Whalers Friday. (Neil Corbett/THE NEWS)

Flames shut out Whalers Friday night

Rookie netminder gets first junior shutout

Ryan Denney tallied three points and rookie goaltender Elliott Marshall was perfect as the Ridge Meadows Flames shut out the White Rock Whalers on Friday night.

Denney, an 18-year-old forward from Maple Ridge, had two goals and an assist to lead his team in scoring.

Marshall, an 18-year-old rookie netminder out of Surrey, earned his first shutout in junior B hockey with 27 saves in net. He improved his record to 7-6.

“He had a really good game last night – really solid,” said general manager Derek Bedard.

Another Maple Ridge product, Nicolas Amsler, had a goal and an assist in the game. That moved him into second place in Pacific Junior Hockey League scoring, with 13 goals and 33 points in 19 games. He is six points behind the North Vancouver’s Wolf Pack’s Lucas Barker, a 20-year-old who has put up 21 goals and 39 points in 18 games.

Kenyon Nyman, a 17-year-old defenceman from Maple Ridge, scored the first goal of his junior career. He ripped a point shot that deflected off a White Rock defender and in.

“He’s doing the right thing in putting the puck on net, and like Don Cherry says… good things happen when you shoot.”

The line of Denney, Amsler and Jayden Genberg was on the ice for all four Ridge goals. Genberg picked up two assists on the night, and is second on the team in scoring with nine goals and 26 points in 19 games.

“They are three best friends who enjoy playing together, and they produce,” noted Bedard.

The Whalers had an identical record to the Flames going into the night.

His Flames are now 11-7-0-1 on the season, and lead the Harold Brittain Conference standings.

The Flames will be at the North Surrey Sport and Ice Complex on Thursday to take on the winless Surrey Knights. They have two overtime losses, for two points after 22 games. So, the odds makers would favour the Flames extending their winning streak to three games.

READ ALSO: Giants down Winterhawks

• Their next home game opponent will be a big step up in class, as they take on the Grandview Steelers (12-4-2-2) on Nov. 14 at Cam Neely Arena.

 

Big Jarod McKay bulls his way past a Whalers defender. (Neil Corbett/THE NEWS)

