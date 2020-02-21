Russ Huggon looks to impart his soccer wisdom on Maple Ridge youth. (Contributed photo)

Fomer soccer pro wants to elevate sport in Maple Ridge

Russ Huggon to hold high performance soccer camp in March

Russel Huggon wants Maple Ridge to be known as a hub for talented young soccer players.

The former pro, who spent ten years playing high-level soccer in Scotland, is hoping to bring what he learned to the city he was born and raised in.

When Huggon was a rising talent, he remembered having to travel to Burnaby to fine-tune his game under the tutelage of Slovakian coach, Roman Tulis.

READ MORE: Hall of Fame honour special for Maple Ridge soccer star

Huggon believes some premium coaching closer to home will result in the sport gaining more traction among young players.

“I know what it takes to succeed,” he said.

“I was one of those kids that would go running hills after school and getting touches on the ball in all night. I remember how much effort it takes to get to the next level.”

Huggon said he learned from some of the best coaches in the world and played with team mates who starred in champions league and world cup games.

Since being back, he has taken to coaching, winning BC Soccer Adult coach of the year for 2015-2016.

“My Port Moody U-21 team went three years undefeated,” he said.

“We were the first youth team to ever win a men’s cup.”

READ MORE: Maple Ridge soccer players sign with SFU

According to Huggon skill-based training is something that has been missing at the local level.

“Athletes now are playing a lot of little games,” he said.

“The coaches think the kids just want to play games and get a couple goals. [With this method] they might get 20 touches in 20 minutes.

“With my training they’re getting a thousand touches in 20 minutes. It’s a recipe that will breed success.”

Huggon High Performance will hold its first camp at Samuel Robertson Technical from March 16 to 20.

It will be open to children aged seven to nine and 10 to 12.

A full time program will follow in September.

For more info see huggonhp.ca


ronan.p.odoherty@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
PHOTOS: 2020 BC Winter Games kick off in Fort St. John

Just Posted

Fomer soccer pro wants to elevate sport in Maple Ridge

Russ Huggon to hold high performance soccer camp in March

Maple Ridge Leisure Centre grand opening Sunday

Events begin at 1 p.m., and it’s all free

BEING YOUNG: Online dating is here to stay

Maple Ridge News columnist Marlowe Evans talks about social changes that come with dating apps

Pitt Meadows police review trotted out to public

Positive meeting on separate RCMP office, says mayor

No bridge for Maple Ridge, notes Liberal candidate

Budget spends record amount on hospitals, roads

VIDEO: B.C. senior recalls ‘crazy’ wartime decision to grab bear cub from den

Henry Martens – now 96 – says he was lucky to be alive after youthful decision to enter a bear’s den

New Alberta forward joins Vancouver Giants’ ranks

new left-handed 18-year-old is a familiar face to Giants head coach Michael Dyck

‘A bag full of garbage every 15 metres’: Surrey industrial area filled with trash

Local workers looking to recruit business, raise funds to help dispose of litter

Cheapest in B.C.: Penticton gas prices dip below $1 per litre

Two stores in Penticton have gas below a dollar.

Brand new Tesla crashes into Surrey store front, mounts gas line

Driver was heading to the Autoplan store, straight off the lot

Loans or gifts? Judge rules woman must pay B.C. man back $7K

B.C. judge rules that woman must pay back more than $7,000 in advanced funds to man

VIDEO: Outpouring of worldwide support for bullied Australian boy

Australian actor Hugh Jackman said ‘you are stronger than you know, mate’

Mugging with airsoft gun results in Langley school lockdown

Police found the weapon and a stolen phone later

‘A horror show:’ Ex-employee shares experience at problematic Chilliwack seniors’ home

Workers are paid below industry standard at all Retirement Concepts facilities

Most Read