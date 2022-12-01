Vancouver Canucks goalie Roberto Luongo looks on during the singing of “O Canada” before playing the Edmonton Oilers during an NHL hockey game in Vancouver, B.C., on Sunday January 20, 2013. Former Vancouver Canucks goaltender Roberto Luongo is to be inducted into the team’s Ring of Honour next season.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Former Canucks goaltender Roberto Luongo to be inducted into team’s Ring of Honour

NHL hall-of-famer is the franchise leader in wins (252) and shutouts (38)

Former Vancouver Canucks goaltender Roberto Luongo will be inducted into the team’s Ring of Honour next season, the club announced Wednesday.

Luongo spent eight seasons (2006-2014) donning a Canucks jersey, setting multiple franchise records and helping lead the team to a Stanley Cup appearance in 2010-11.

The Montreal native is the franchise leader in wins (252) and shutouts (38). He also tops the list in save percentage (. 919) and goals-against average (2.36) among those with at least 100 games played.

“We are proud to welcome Roberto to the prestigious list of Canucks Ring of Honour inductees,” team president Jim Rutherford said in a statement. “Roberto experienced many of his career highlights as a Vancouver Canuck and is deservingly viewed as one of the best goaltenders our game has ever seen thanks to those moments.

“He was a fierce competitor and a tremendous leader for this team, and we are honoured to be able to acknowledge his contributions to this organization and city.”

The 43-year-old played 20 years in the NHL before announcing his retirement after the 2018-2019 season.

He was drafted fourth overall in the 1997 draft by the New York Islanders where he spent his rookie year (1999-2000) before heading to the Florida Panthers from 2000-2005. He played the final five seasons of his career with the Panthers.

Luongo also led Canada to two Olympic gold medals in 2010 and 2014.

RELATED: Sedins, Luongo, Alfredsson enshrined in Hockey Hall of Fame

