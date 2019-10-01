Four rinks still unbeaten in Haney Masters Curling

Senior curlers compete in Maple Ridge

Four rinks have opened the fall session with perfect records in the of Haney Masters’ Curling league at Golden Ears Curling Club.

The rinks skipped by Ed Desjardins, Earl King, Gary Sawatsky and Keith Bonner are all undefeated with 3-0 records. Eighteen rinks began their quest for this season’s championship for senior curlers, who are age 55 and over.

Desjardins extended his record with an easy 11-2 victory over Bob Gooden while King defeated Jack Stadel.

Sawatsky took a solid victory over Bill Gardner while Bonner defeated last year’s winter session champion Gary Mitchell.

READ ALSO: Local rink wins King Cash Spiel

Draws continue every Monday and Wednesday.

 

