Fraser Valley Bandits, CEBL opening new multi-sport facility in Abbotsford

Abbotsford has been selected as the location for the first-ever Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) Academy, and earlier today (Tuesday) the Fraser Valley Bandits released additional details about the new facility.

Known as the Telus Bandits Athletic Centre, the new training centre will be located at West Oaks Mall on South Fraser Way.

It will be taking over the space previously occupied by Future Shop, which permanently closed back in 2015.

The facility is expected to open in early-2021 and will feature not only basketball, but training opportunities for athletes in volleyball, baseball, weightlifting and more.

The space will feature five sport zones that will be open to adult and youth sports groups from across the Fraser Valley.

The five zones include:

• The Badesha & Associates Zone will have multiple basketball hoops situated around a basketball half-court that is enclosed by netting and allows for user groups to practice, play and train

• The Builders Zone is a fitness space designed for strength and conditioning with equipment for weightlifting and other exercises

• The Panago Zone will consist of four walls and a ceiling of netting to allow for baseball and softball groups to practice pitching, batting and fielding

• The RE/MAX Little Oak Realty Zone will feature multiple basketball hoops that encompass a basketball half-court within a netted area and will be used for drills, instruction and training

• The Storage for Your Life Zone will have a professional sized volleyball court for users of all ages to enjoy an exciting indoor volleyball experience

The centre will also feature a Bandits retail store where fans can purchase merchandise.

“The Bandits are grateful for the opportunity to work with Telus and the CEBL head office to launch a facility that will give youth and adults a safe place to train and play,” stated Bandits vice-president Dylan Kular. “The Abbotsford and Fraser Valley communities have been extremely supportive of this endeavour and we look forward to welcoming athletes and fans to our multi-sport facility in 2021.”

“At Telus it is part of our mandate to support and connect the community,” stated Ravi Sidhu, senior regional marketing manager at Telus. “Sports and recreation are a vehicle for uniting youth and adults under the banner of athletics and by sponsoring the Telus Bandits Athletic Centre, we hope that we can ensure that athletes and users of the space have access to a multi-sport facility that is inclusive, welcoming and that caters to athletes of all ages and skill levels.”

Sport zones are available for hourly and monthly rentals. Interested groups are encouraged to contact athleticcentre@thebandits.ca to inquire regarding availability.

