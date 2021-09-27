Giants Justin Sourdif signs first NHL contract

Giants forward Justin Sourdif has signed his first NHL contract, with the Florida Panthers. (Giants file)

Giants Forward Justin Sourdif has signed a three-year entry-level contract with the NHL’s Florida Panthers.

Panthers made the news official on Friday, Sept. 24.

Extremely blessed and excited to sign my first NHL contract with the @FlaPanthers Couldn’t have done this without the support of my friends, coaches and especially my family! pic.twitter.com/3j3Ys1yiSD — Justin Sourdif (@SourdifJustin) September 24, 2021

A day after he signed, Sourdif told the Florida Panthers website that he knew a day or two in advance of the announcement.

“I was really excited,” Sourdif commented.

“I just talked to my family. There were a lot of nerves, but also a lot of excitement.”

He was drafted 87th overall by Florida back in October of 2020.

Panthers coach Joel Quenneville thinks Sourdif has “a nice future.”

He’s a competitive kid,” Quenneville commented. “He moves well. He’s strong on the puck.”

Coach Q on Justin Sourdif, signed to his ELC yesterday: “He’s a competitive kid. Moves well. Strong on the puck. He’s had that type of camp where we’re aware of him and looking forward to seeing him play in a big game tomorrow.” #CatsCamp pic.twitter.com/sNkF8R8Kzg — Florida Panthers (@FlaPanthers) September 25, 2021

Sourdif scored 34 points (11-23-34) over 22 games with the Langley-based Giants in 2020-21, leading the club in assists and points and ranking tied for third-most points in the WHL.

Over 147 career regular season games he collected 60 goals and 74 assists for 134 points.

Internationally, Sourdif has represented Canada several times. Most recently, he attended Hockey Canada’s National Junior Team Summer Development Camp in Calgary. He also earned a Silver Medal during the 2019 Hlinka Gretzky Cup and served as an alternate captain with Team Canada Red at the 2018 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge.

Sourdif told the Panthers website that he hoped to make a strong impression on the Panthers in training camp before heading back to Langley where he believes he can finish as one of the top players in the WHL in 2021-22.

He also hopes to play for Canada at the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship.

