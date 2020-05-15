Golden Ears Provincial Park reopens to public

One of B.C.’s largest and busiest provincial parks is allowing day use recreation as of May 14

Golden Ears Provincial Park in Maple Ridge is one of B.C.’s busiest. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)

Golden Ears Provincial Park has been reopened for day use as of May 14 – along with select other parks in B.C.

Phase 1 Protected Areas only allow day-use opportunities, meaning camping is not permitted and some facilities and services may not be operational.

The 62,540 hectare park is one of the largest and busiest provincial parks in B.C., popular for swimming, windsurfing, water-skiing, canoeing, boating, hiking and fishing.

As the May long weekend approaches, the government reminds people to avoid all non-essential travel in the province to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Though some restrictions have been eased, it remains vital for everyone to maintain physical distancing and take other important measures to limit the spread of COVID-19.

This includes staying home if you have any symptoms of illness, washing your hands frequently with soap and water, and not touching your face.

The provincial government does not recommend travel for tourism or recreation, visiting vacation properties, using boats, or visiting anything other than a local provincial park.

Small campfires are allowed but other burning prohibitions remain in place.

More details can be found at bcparks.ca/explore/parkpgs/golden_ears.

