Golden Ears run Saturday part of 5 Peaks running series

The annual Golden Ears Run was held as part of the 2022 Five Peaks Trail Running series on Saturday, and out of the hundreds of runners who took part there were some strong local finishes.

In the Enduro class, which covered a 12.8 km distance through park trails, Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows were well represented.

Jamie Leffler of Maple Ridge took third place overall, running against 43 others the men 40-49 division, and finishing the race in a time of 1:07:14.

Tori Bandringa of Pitt Meadows finished third out of 36 women in the females 40-49 division, with a time of 1:21:28.

Shannon Bradley finished third out of 28 in the females 30-39 division, with a time of 1:23:33. A few seconds behind her was Victoria Farahbakhchian in fourth place. Both women are from Maple Ridge.

Stuart Pledge of Maple Ridge won the men’s 70-99 age class, and was the only entrant. He finished the race in 1:36:15, in the middle of the pack overall.

In the kids classes, Lilly Collette won the females up to 10, while Alexa Mikler won for girls 11-12. Both are from Maple Ridge.

There is also a 8 km sport class, and the fastest time on the course for the day came from Leven Saunders of Langley, running in the men’s 15-19 division, and finishing in 40:06.

The fastest local over the shorter course was Chris Collette of Maple Ridge, who competed in the men’s 40-49 sport class, and finished in a time of 54:52.

Gillian Craven was the fastest local woman, in the sport class, women 50-59 division, the Maple Ridge runner finished fourth out of 24 in her class, and posted a time of 59 minutes.

Other races in the series include Mt. Seymour on June 18, Cypress Mountain on July 16 and Whistler Blackcombe on Aug. 27.

Alice Lake was run on April 9, and Golden Ears just completed.

For more information see 5peaks.com

