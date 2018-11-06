Horne signs to play with UBC Thunderbirds

Emily Horne of Maple Ridge has signed a letter of intent to play fastpitch with the UBC Thunderbirds. (Contributed)

Emily Horne of Maple Ridge has signed a letter of intent to play softball for the UBC Thunderbirds.

Currently a Grade 12 student at Samuel Robertson Technical, Horne started playing softball with Ridge Meadows Minor Softball Association at the age of six, winning back-to-back provincial championships at the ages of 10 and 11, with her name still up at Albion Sports Complex.

She now plays for the 2001A Delta Heat and practices twice a week through the off-season (Sept-Mar) before the season starts and life becomes all about the sport.

Emily is national gold medal champion in 2017 and a won national bronze in 2018, all while maintaining an honour roll level education in high school.

Horne was an offensive force to be reckoned with, as she had a pair of homers, nine runs batted in and hit to a .476 average through as the Delta Heat earned bronze at the under-19 national championships last summer at Softball City in South Surrey, even though they were an under-17 team by age.

She also plays school volleyball and basketball, and is a link-leader in school which gives the seniors a group of Grade 8 kids to mentor.

The Thunderbirds played their third season as members of the Cascade Collegiate Conference of the NAIA in 2018, going 14-13 in conference play.