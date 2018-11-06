Emily Horne of Maple Ridge has signed a letter of intent to play fastpitch with the UBC Thunderbirds. (Contributed)

Horne signs to play with UBC Thunderbirds

Maple Ridge athlete won national softball bronze last summer

Emily Horne of Maple Ridge has signed a letter of intent to play softball for the UBC Thunderbirds.

Currently a Grade 12 student at Samuel Robertson Technical, Horne started playing softball with Ridge Meadows Minor Softball Association at the age of six, winning back-to-back provincial championships at the ages of 10 and 11, with her name still up at Albion Sports Complex.

She now plays for the 2001A Delta Heat and practices twice a week through the off-season (Sept-Mar) before the season starts and life becomes all about the sport.

Emily is national gold medal champion in 2017 and a won national bronze in 2018, all while maintaining an honour roll level education in high school.

Horne was an offensive force to be reckoned with, as she had a pair of homers, nine runs batted in and hit to a .476 average through as the Delta Heat earned bronze at the under-19 national championships last summer at Softball City in South Surrey, even though they were an under-17 team by age.

She also plays school volleyball and basketball, and is a link-leader in school which gives the seniors a group of Grade 8 kids to mentor.

The Thunderbirds played their third season as members of the Cascade Collegiate Conference of the NAIA in 2018, going 14-13 in conference play.

