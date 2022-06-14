Indigenous-led bid for 2030 Winter Olympics in Vancouver, Whistler moving ahead

Police officers patrol the waters of False Creek by boat near the athletes village and GM Place in downtown Vancouver, Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2010. An Indigenous-led partnership is moving ahead with plans to host the 2030 Winter Olympics in Vancouver and Whistler. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

An Indigenous-led partnership is moving ahead with plans to host the 2030 Winter Olympics in Vancouver and Whistler.

The group unveiled more details of their proposed bid on Tuesday, including plans to reuse many of the venues that hosted events during the 2010 Games in Vancouver such as the Whistler Sliding Centre and the Richmond Olympic Oval.

The proposal would also see skiing and snowboarding events held at Sun Peaks near Kamloops, B.C.

Costs for hosting the Olympics are expected to be released in July and a decision on whether to have “targeted dialogue” with the International Olympic Committee on potentially hosting the Games must be made by December.

The Lilwat, Musqueam, Squamish and Tsleil-Waututh Nations announced on Feb. 1 that they had signed an agreement with the City of Vancouver, the Resort Municipality of Whistler, the Canadian Olympic Committee and the Canadian Paralympic Committee to explore a bid.

It would be the first Indigenous-led bid for an Olympic Games.

