Junior golf tour coming to Pitt Meadows

Features free introduction clinic

The Maple Leaf Junior Golf Tour will be hosting the MJT Ford Series at Swaneset Tournament at the Swaneset Bay course in Pitt Meadows on the weekend of May 26 and 27.

The event serves as a qualifier for the JNJG International Jr. Classic (Australia) and the Nordic Team Matches (Estonia) 2018.

This tournament is also part of the Ford Series, and will feature a free Ford Go Golf! Junior Clinic, presented by Westcoast Ford Lincoln.

The clinic is free for kids ages 6-12 and features instruction by PGA of Canada Professionals.

It is intended as “a fantastic introduction to the game of golf.”

With the sponsorship, in addition to the clinic, all kids who participate in the tournament have an opportunity to win a car – a 2018 Ford Focus by hitting a hole-in-one in the second round of the tournament.

