Just Play! brings charitable hockey to Pitt Meadows

Former professional hockey player Brett Sonne will be hosting the event on Nov. 10

Local kids will soon have the chance to play hockey for a good cause thanks to the Just Play! event coming to Pitt Meadows on Nov. 10.

The event was recently announced, with former professional hockey player Brett Sonne as the host in partnership with the Ridge Meadows Flames.

This three-on-three hockey event is for players of all genders who are between the ages of nine and 11, and is the second iteration of this event, with the first Just Play! taking place in July of this year.

Registering for the event is free and only requires children to have all of the certified equipment necessary to play hockey.

However, as Sonne explains, participants are still encouraged to make a donation to the supported cause, which for this event is a Mission-based charity called SAINTS Rescue.

“I started Just Play! to provide an opportunity for fun, pond-style hockey for kids at no cost,” said Sonne. “Those participants in a position to donate, can make an entry donation of any amount, 100 per cent of which is forwarded to a chosen charitable organization.”

SAINTS Rescue is a non-profit organization that provides shelter and care for elderly or special needs animals, which Sonne says is a cause very close to his heart.

“My wife, Haley, and I recently lost our dog and we thought that it would be a nice way to honour her memory.”

The Just Play! event will be held at Pitt Meadows Arena on Nov. 10 from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and has limited spaces available, with spots being offered on a first-come basis.

More information can be found by emailing 2022justplay@gmail.com and players can register for the event by visiting https://forms.gle/h3EwbfpHZLyFbj8e8.

