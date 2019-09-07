Corey Stewart of the Alouette Paddling Club won gold and bronze medals at the Kayak sprint nationals in Regina. (Contributed)

Kayakers medal at sprint nationals

Athletes from clubs in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows athletes won medals as the 2019 Sprint Nationals for canoe and kayak were held in Regina recently.

Corey Stewart of the Alouette Paddling Club, which is based in Pitt Meadows, won gold and bronze medals. He is coached by Brian Hammer, and is in a wheelchair and has cognitive delays. Stewart was third in the 200m para kayak class, and won the 200m ID class.

The 27-year-old started paddling in 2008, and has medalled at nationals five years previously. But 2019 was a comeback after three years away from the sport, and he said getting back on the podium felt great.

There were 12 members of the Ridge Canoe and Kayak Club at the event, and Cassidy MacPherson was a standout with gold medals in both the under-16 1,000m and 6,000m kayak races, and bronze in the 200m.

Brian Malfesi, a longtime national team member, won bronze medals in the senior kayak 1000m and 500m events.

The 26-year-old has represented Canada since 2010 when he competed at the Pan American championships in Mexico City. In 2016 he competed at the under-23 World Championships in Belarus, on a four-man kayak team that finished eighth.

Alex Brent is a member of the Whonnock Lake club, and he won gold with the Trois Rivieries teammates in the two-man kayak 1000m and K4. He also had four silver medals in junior categories – two individual and two team.

 

@NeilCorbett18
ncorbett@mapleridgenews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Great third period gives Flames comeback win
Next story
Fans across Canada eager to cheer on Bianca Andreescu at US Open final

Just Posted

Social media and devices blamed for poor sleep

Social media and devices blamed for poor sleep

Kayakers medal at sprint nationals

Athletes from clubs in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

Great third period gives Flames comeback win

Ridge Meadows junior Bs win home opener

Major fundraiser for Parkinson’s in Pitt Meadows Saturday

Organizers aiming for $20,000 in SuperWalk

Minor hockey development guru leaving

James Eccles in last month with Ridge Meadows association

VIDEO: Hurricane Dorian expected to hit Nova Scotia on Saturday evening

Storm expected to make landfall as Category 1 hurricane, then move into Gulf of St. Lawrence

Powerful storm Dorian slams into Maritimes

‘Very dangerous’ weather event causing widespread power outages, damage

Langley teen whose overdose was broadcast on social media laid to rest

A call for justice for Carson Crimeni at internment service

Andreescu beats Williams 6-3, 7-5 to become first Canadian U.S. Open singles champ

19-year-old from Mississauga, Ont. is a Grand Slam winner

Decreasing safety standards for vehicles transporting farm workers, says B.C. regulatory report

Second-quarter report shows 28 per cent of vehicles failed inspection

Man charged in racist, sexist rant on Burnaby bus

Raul Miguel Rubio-Alabau is charged with four offences, including assault and uttering threats

‘You don’t have to do this:’ Prince George man tells black bear as it tries to drown him

Brandon Lattie survived the incident with help from a passerby and her dog

Humboldt seeks new image to help city move on from bus crash tragedy

Sixteen people died, 13 injured when semi-truck collided with the hockey team’s bus in April 2018

Golf carts exempted from new B.C. seat belt regulation

WorkSafeBC review looks at mowers, braking standards

Most Read