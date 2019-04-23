Knights midgets win in another shutout

sports@mapleridgenews.com

The Meadow Ridge Knights played a pair of games on Easter Sunday, coming away with a big win and a close loss.

The Knights midget squad got its second win of the season, and its second shutout against North Delta, after a 43-0 victory on Sunday at Samuel Robertson Technical. The Knights have a record of two wins and a loss so far this season in the Valley Community Football League.

The bantam Knights suffered a close loss to the Chilliwack Giants by a score of 23-19. Their record is now 1-2 on the new season.

This weekend, both teams will be on the road, as the bantams will be at McLeod Park on Sunday morning at 11:15 a.m. to take on North Langley. The midgets will be at Bear Creek Park on Sunday at 2 p.m. to take on North Surrey.