Maple Ridge secondary wins B.C. track and field titles

The Maple Ridge Ramblers won the combined team and senior girls’ titles at the B.C. high school track and field championships on the weekend in Langley.

The defending B.C. champion senior girls outscored powerhouse Oak Bay secondary to win their division and lead the Ridge team to its first senior combined division championship in school history.

Anchoring those results were the Ridge senior girls’ relay teams, which won provincial titles at 100 metres and 400m.

The Rams have now won the senior girl’s four-by-400m event at the B.C. championships three years straight, recording a winning time on Saturday of 4:01.00.

“The school has never won the overall combined banner so that was a bit of a surprise and really wonderful,” said Andrew Lenton, MRSS track coach and organizer of the provincial championships.

“The team has really come together, and these championships are a victory for the entire program. Everybody plays a role in this,” he added.

“The previous coach, Ken Elphick, built this team for years and years, so the success is also due to his efforts in building and developing these athletes.”

Aaryanna Kurucz was a member of both senior girls’ relay teams and also won a provincial title in 400m hurdles and silver in the individual 400m event.

Emily Morley won also on both relay teams and won the heptathlon. She also came fourth 100m and 400m hurdles, and fifth in javelin.

“Aaryanna and Emily are very valuable relay athletes, hard workers, and they’re going to be important members of collegiate teams,” Lenton said.

“At this level, they’re training five to six days a week and putting hours into training. It’s paid off by winning the team championship and having individual success.”

Jade Lenton was also on both relay teams, as was Khra Le. Alina Olson was on the 100m relay team, while Mina Lillieheier won on the 400m relay squad.

Individually, Elliott Payne set a new B.C. championships record in winning junior javelin with a throw of 59.11m

Nico Aron won the 400m and 800m junior boys’ titles.

Aiden Grout came first in junior high jump, while Paige Johnson won Grade 8 high jump.

Kaia Haintz earned bronze in junior racewalk.

Mateya Haintz earned silver in senior hammer throw and discus, and came fifth in shot put.

Other notable results:

• Lenton, fifth, junior 400m;

• Mina Lilleheier, sevent, 3,000m;

• Matt Liosis, eighth, 400m hurdles;

• Jake Loftus, fifth javelin;

• Spencer Morrison, fourth, junior javelin;

• Ilse Rafter, eighth, 1,500m steeplechase.