Maple Ridge 2020 BC Summer Games announces sport partner fund

Province and BC Games Society commit to 130k for sport organizations affected by cancelled games

The cancellation of the Maple Ridge 2020 BC Summer Games due to the COVID-19 pandemic was a significant disappointment for young athletes and sporting communities across the province this year.

To soften the blow, the Province of B.C. and the BC Games Society have announced $130,000 in funding for the provincial sport organizations (PSO) and disability sport orgnaizations (DSOs) affected by the cancellation of the games.

Significant programming gaps and missed development opportunities were a result of the cancellation, so the fund aims to provide programming support for nineteen sport organizations with the hopes it will help ensure participation in future BC Summer Games.

“The cancellation of the BC Summer Games was devastating for athletes and their families who were looking forward to competing,” said Melanie Mark, Minister of Tourism, Arts, Culture and Sport.

“The financial resources announced today are certainly no replacement for the games, but I’m confident they will help lay the foundation for future success.”

Program enhancements may include new equipment, coach education, local club development, or other opportunities that result in the sport being better positioned for success in future BC Summer Games.

Eligible PSOs and DSOs may apply for a grant of up to $15,000 through this funding.

“Without our sport partners, the games simply could not happen,” said Alison Noble, President and CEO of the BC Games Society.

“We are incredibly grateful for the hard work of our partner PSOs and DSOs and are pleased to provide this funding to support the sport development opportunities that were missed due to the cancellation of the Maple Ridge 2020 BC Summer Games.”

More information about the fund, including the list of eligible sport organizations and online application is available on the BC Games website.

Applications must be received by Friday, February 12, 2021 at 4:00p.m.



