Maple Ridge announces president of 2024 BC Summer Games

Maple Ridge Mayor Dan Ruimy announced Laura Butler will be the president of the 2024 BC Summer Games, and former mayor Ernie Daykin will be vice president.

Ruimy made the announcement about the leadership of the Games, which will be held July 18 to 21, at city council’s committee of the whole session on Tuesday, May 2. The event is expected to attract more than 3,000 athletes, coaches and officials.

Butler is the executive director of the Ridge Meadows Hospital Foundation, and has more than 20 years in the not-for-profit sector.

Ruimy said she “brings considerable experience in relationship building, event planning and community engagement to everything she does.”

He noted that Butler spent seven years on the arts council, including two years as president, and helped that organization get through the COVID-19 pandemic. She still volunteers at The ACT Arts Centre as an usher. Butler was recognized as a finalist in the 2021 Business Leader of the Year awards presented by the Chamber of Commerce Serving Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows.

“Laura was delighted to volunteer. I didn’t even have to twist her arm on this one,” he added.

“As a citizen of Maple Ridge for 30 years, she is passionate about our community, and is grateful for the generosity of many volunteers and community champions who make Maple Ridge such a special place.”

Butler told council she welcomed the opportunity.

“This was a tremendous honour, to be invited to lead this team and this community to create and deliver on the most successful, and memorable, and impactful BC Summer Games that we possibly can in this community,” she said.

First off, it must be a memorable event for the thousands of teen athletes who compete on the provincial stage.

“For me, the most important part is the opportunity to bring this community together, really get all of our team spirit and everything behind creating these games, showcasing Maple Ridge for what I truly believe it can be, and will be,” said Butler.

READ ALSO: 2 calls, 1 day: Group looks for tipster in case of Ryan Shtuka, missing from Sun Peaks since 2018

Ruimy noted Daykin has family roots in Maple Ridge that stretch back to the 1870s. He spent 12 years on city council, including six as mayor, ending in 2014.

He ran Windsor Plywood as a family business owner for 24 years, and now works for the Baptist Housing Society as an administrator of Maple Towers.

“Volunteering and serving the community was instilled in Ernie by both his parents and his grandparents,” said Ruimy.

He called Daykin “another fabulous cheerleader for Maple Ridge.”

Butler said the first task is to recruit 14 directors for key volunteer positions. They will oversee defined areas such as accommodations, food services, medical services, and more. The applications for the board of directors are on the city website at mapleridge.ca