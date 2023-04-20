Maple Ridge Artistic Swimming Club members win numerous honours

Maple Ridge Artistic Swimming Club had some great results, including numerous medals and a prestigious provincial award, as they attended the provincial championships in Richmond over the weekend.
Teri Kempter, the club’s head coach, received the Mable Moran Award, which is an annual award to recognize members (athletes, coaches, officials, clubs, teams, and volunteers) who demonstrate notable effort to instill passion for artistic swimming in others.
“Teri had a dream of creating an inclusive artistic swimming club in her community, and not only did she do it successfully, she did it during a worldwide pandemic,” said a release from BC Artistic Swimming in announcing the award.
“Her goal was to introduce creative play in water, with and without music, focusing on the development of movement and motor skills in a supporting, encouraging environment. What began with two swimmers has grown to a club with athletes in provincial stream, limited competitive, adaptive artistic swimming, masters and recreation.
“Teri instills passion for artistic swimming in others by demonstrating that being passionate about life, not just sports, is what can drive happy and productive lives. She goes above and beyond to ensure everyone at the club feels welcome and treats them all as family.”
This award is intended to support the recipient in their ongoing pursuit of endeavours or activities that influence, build, connect, lead, and foster growth of artistic swimming in BC.
The new award was established last year, and includes a $500 award.
The club had numerous winners in various categories and events. LC is limited competitive, AS is provincial stream, and AS10 is provincial stream 10 and under:
Solo’s AS category:
First, Elyse Peterson
Second, Alyssa Perrett
Solo’s AS10
First, Lyla Pheiffer
Figures LC
Third, Rheneas Noel
Fourth, Olivia Dureau
Fifth, Sadie Long
Figures AS10
Second, Lyla Pheiffer
Figures AS
First, Alyssa Perrett
Second, Sarha Natrell
Third, Elyse Peterson
Masters Team: First place – Cypress Daws-Knowles, Jenn Farrell, Teri Peterson, Teri Kempter and Kacey Perrett
AS Team: First place – Alyssa Perrett, Sarha Natrell and Elyse Peterson
LC team: Second place – Olivia Dureau, Rheneas Noel, Sadie Long, Angela Lu, Gabrina Balog and Trinity Pesonen
Duets: First place – Alyssa Perrett and Sarha Natrell
