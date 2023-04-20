Maple Ridge Artistic Swimming Club members win numerous honours

Swimmers of the Maple Ridge Artistic Swimming Club in competition. (Special to The News)

Maple Ridge Artistic Swimming Club had some great results, including numerous medals and a prestigious provincial award, as they attended the provincial championships in Richmond over the weekend.

Teri Kempter, the club’s head coach, received the Mable Moran Award, which is an annual award to recognize members (athletes, coaches, officials, clubs, teams, and volunteers) who demonstrate notable effort to instill passion for artistic swimming in others.

“Teri had a dream of creating an inclusive artistic swimming club in her community, and not only did she do it successfully, she did it during a worldwide pandemic,” said a release from BC Artistic Swimming in announcing the award.

“Her goal was to introduce creative play in water, with and without music, focusing on the development of movement and motor skills in a supporting, encouraging environment. What began with two swimmers has grown to a club with athletes in provincial stream, limited competitive, adaptive artistic swimming, masters and recreation.

“Teri instills passion for artistic swimming in others by demonstrating that being passionate about life, not just sports, is what can drive happy and productive lives. She goes above and beyond to ensure everyone at the club feels welcome and treats them all as family.”

This award is intended to support the recipient in their ongoing pursuit of endeavours or activities that influence, build, connect, lead, and foster growth of artistic swimming in BC.

The new award was established last year, and includes a $500 award.

The club had numerous winners in various categories and events. LC is limited competitive, AS is provincial stream, and AS10 is provincial stream 10 and under:

Solo’s AS category:

First, Elyse Peterson

Second, Alyssa Perrett

Solo’s AS10

First, Lyla Pheiffer

Figures LC

Third, Rheneas Noel

Fourth, Olivia Dureau

Fifth, Sadie Long

Figures AS10

Second, Lyla Pheiffer

Figures AS

First, Alyssa Perrett

Second, Sarha Natrell

Third, Elyse Peterson

Masters Team: First place – Cypress Daws-Knowles, Jenn Farrell, Teri Peterson, Teri Kempter and Kacey Perrett

AS Team: First place – Alyssa Perrett, Sarha Natrell and Elyse Peterson

LC team: Second place – Olivia Dureau, Rheneas Noel, Sadie Long, Angela Lu, Gabrina Balog and Trinity Pesonen

Duets: First place – Alyssa Perrett and Sarha Natrell

