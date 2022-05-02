Maple Ridge athletes win at SFU track and field event

Sophomore Zackary Kuzyk of Maple Ridge won both the high jump and triple jump at the Simon Fraser University meet on Saturday. (SFU/Special to The News)

A pair of Maple Ridge leapers had podium finishes for the Simon Fraser University track and field team on Saturday.

The SFU track and field program hosted its High Performance No. 2 meet its final home event of the NCAA season, at the SFU Stadium at Terry Fox Field.

Sophomore Zackary Kuzyk of Maple Ridge won both the high jump and triple jump. He made his collegiate debut in the triple jump, and had a leap of 13.43 meters in his best attempt, ahead of his brother freshman Nickolas Kuzyk (11.35m), who was second.

In the high jump, Zackary Kuzyk cleared 1.82m.

Reid Muller of Pitt Meadows, running for the Sole Experience Running Club, won the mile in a field of 11 runners. He ran a time of 4:07.58

“I wasn’t completely sure I wanted to do this meet but I’m really happy that I did,” said SFU head coach Brit Townsend. “We had so many personal-best performances, especially in the middle-distance, and some of the sprint races. The weather cooperated, I kept pushing it back further and further because I kept looking at the forecast, so we got the best part of the day.”

She said the meet will be a great tune-up for coming events in Oregon and California. The conference championships are also coming, on May 13 and 14 in Ellensburgh, Washington.

