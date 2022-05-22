Maple Ridge Burrards getting ready for WLA season opener

The Burrards recently acquired Gordie Phillips who was the MVP of the Arena Lacrosse League West Division, and is an ace in the face-off circle. (Garrett James/Special to The News)

The Maple Ridge Burrards lost in Western Lacrosse Association pre-season action on Wednesday night, as they took on the Coquitlam Adanacs at the Port Moody Arena.

The Burrards lost the exhibition contest 13-8.

The Burrards recently added Gordie Phillips in a trade with the Nanaimo Timbermen.

The Burrards media release calls him a versatile right-handed defensive player who is strong on draws and can stay and play up front when needed. Phillips is coming off an impressive Arena Lacrosse League season where he helped lead his Sea Spray to the West Division Championship, and was named the league MVP. The Port Coquitlam product had nine goals and 26 points in 12 games, and the Sea Spray took possession on 65 per cent of the face-offs he took.

Nanaimo acquired the playing rights of Jeff Shattler, an NLL star who is now 37, in the deal.

The Burrards start the regular season on May 29, when they host the Langley Thunder in a 7 p.m. game at Planet Ice Maple Ridge, in the Cam Neely Arena.

