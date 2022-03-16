Maple Ridge hockey coach Mike Legg and the famous goal he scored were honoured on Tuesday night by the Vancouver Canucks. (Canucks Twitter/Special to The News)

Maple Ridge hockey coach Mike Legg and the famous goal he scored were honoured on Tuesday night by the Vancouver Canucks. (Canucks Twitter/Special to The News)

Maple Ridge coach honoured by Canucks

Mike Legg in the spotlight at Vancouver NHL game Tuesday night

A Maple Ridge coach was honoured by the Vancouver Canucks at their Tuesday night game.

Mike Legg, who is credited with scoring the original lacrosse-style goal in 1996, has been in the spotlight a lot in recent years, after his tactic was copied by NHL players, and then added to a video game.

In last night’s game against the Devils, the Canucks showed The Michigan on the big screen and honoured Legg, who works as a Burnaby firefighter.

Legg, who is a coach with the Ridge Meadows Minor Hockey Association, and the Ridge Meadows Flames, picked up a puck and tucked it into the top corner of the net during the NCAA playoffs, scoring what has since been known in hockey lore as “The Michigan.”

In the 2019 season Andrei Svechnikov made highlight reels around the world with a copycat goal. That same week, current Vancouver Canuck Nils Hoglander pulled one off while playing pro hockey in Sweden.

READ ALSO: Maple Ridge coach Mike Legg scored the original lacrosse-style goal

READ ALSO: Former CFL quarterback Henry Burris joins B.C. Lions coaching staff

Have a story tip? Email: ncorbett@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

hockeymaple ridgePitt Meadows

Previous story
Burrards head coach named to Team BC bantams

Just Posted

Maple Ridge hockey coach Mike Legg and the famous goal he scored were honoured on Tuesday night by the Vancouver Canucks. (Canucks Twitter/Special to The News)
Maple Ridge coach honoured by Canucks

Burrards coach Rob Williams will be coaching the Team BC bantam boys this year. (The News files)
Burrards head coach named to Team BC bantams

The Maple Ridge Skate Club’s beginner team. (Special to The News)
Maple Ridge synchro teams win in competition

Police have surrounded a unit at the Centennial Motel in Maple Ridge. (Colleen Flanagan/Maple Ridge News)
Police surround unit at Maple Ridge motel