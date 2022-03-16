Maple Ridge coach honoured by Canucks

Maple Ridge hockey coach Mike Legg and the famous goal he scored were honoured on Tuesday night by the Vancouver Canucks. (Canucks Twitter/Special to The News)

A Maple Ridge coach was honoured by the Vancouver Canucks at their Tuesday night game.

Mike Legg, who is credited with scoring the original lacrosse-style goal in 1996, has been in the spotlight a lot in recent years, after his tactic was copied by NHL players, and then added to a video game.

In last night’s game against the Devils, the Canucks showed The Michigan on the big screen and honoured Legg, who works as a Burnaby firefighter.

Mike Legg, who coaches our U11 A2 team, U18 A1 team and is an AC with @flamesjunior, was honoured by @Canucks last night at @RogersArena. While playing for @umichhockey, he scored the first lacrosse style goal. We're proud to have Mike on our team! #rustlerpride #rustlerdesire pic.twitter.com/CQHxLZiBYh — Ridge Meadows Hockey (@RustlersHockey) March 16, 2022

Legg, who is a coach with the Ridge Meadows Minor Hockey Association, and the Ridge Meadows Flames, picked up a puck and tucked it into the top corner of the net during the NCAA playoffs, scoring what has since been known in hockey lore as “The Michigan.”

In the 2019 season Andrei Svechnikov made highlight reels around the world with a copycat goal. That same week, current Vancouver Canuck Nils Hoglander pulled one off while playing pro hockey in Sweden.

READ ALSO: Maple Ridge coach Mike Legg scored the original lacrosse-style goal