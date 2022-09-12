Daniel Amesbury has signed with the Danbury Hat Tricks. (Special to The News)

Maple Ridge enforcer will play pro hockey in Connecticut

Maple Ridge hockey enforcer Daniel Amesbury will be plying his trade in Connecticut this season.

Amesbury has signed a contract with the Danbury Hat Tricks of the Federal Prospects Hockey League.

Amesbury, 6’1”, 209 lbs., has 144 games of professional experience in the Southern Professional Hockey League, Central Hockey League and Federal Hockey League. The 31-year-old has 19 points (12 goals, seven assists) and 788 penalty minutes in his professional career.

He was last in the news for winning the King of the Rink hockey fighting pay-per-view competition in May of this year, with its $15,000 top prize.

“Danbury Arena has long been a difficult place for visitors to play,” Danbury general manager and coach Billy McCreary said. “With the addition of Daniel Amesbury, that trend will continue.

“Daniel will bring a presence that nobody in our league can match. We are thrilled at the opportunity to help develop his game and bring a championship back to Danbury.”

Amesbury has also played semi-pro lacrosse with the Maple Ridge Burrards, and was a player nobody in the Western Lacrosse Association wanted to tangle with.

He is undefeated in Ice Wars, a series of competitions created by former Danbury Trashers general manager A.J. Galante. Nicknamed “Diamond Hands,” Amesbury has been King of the Rink each competition.

hockey

