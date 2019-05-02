Maple Ridge goaltender drafted into WHL

(Photo courtesy St. Albert Gazette) Kyle Kelsey of the Burnaby Winter Club makes a save against the St. Albert Sabres during a tourney in St. Albert.

Maple Ridge goaltender Kyle Kelsey has been drafted into the Western Hockey League.

The WHL draft happened on Thursday, and Kelsey was selected by the Moose Jaw Warriors, drafted 107th overall, in the fifth round.

The 15-year-old lives in Maple Ridge and plays for the Burnaby Winter Club Bantam Prep team, where his numbers are listed as posting a record of 19-9-1-1 with two shutouts. He has a 3.01 goals against average and a 0.911 save percentage.

The first B.C. player chosen in the draft was his BWC teammate Mats Lindgren of North Vancouver, who was chosen by the Kamloops Blazers at seventh overall.

Maple Ridge’s Tyson Phare was the last local prospect to make a splash in the WHL draft, when he was chosen 18th overall by Prince George in the 2017 draft. The Yale Hockey Academy standout played 14 games with the Cougars last season.



