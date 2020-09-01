Sandra Turbide seen here after winning the 2019 Washington State Senior Women’s Amateur Championship. She took second at the B.C. Championship over the weekend of Aug. 29-30, 2020. (YouTube)

Maple Ridge golfer silver at senior women’s provincials

Sandra Turbide on target at Campbell River course

A Maple Ridge golfer took silver at the senior women’s provincial championships.

Sandra Turbide tied for second with Diane McFarlane of Surrey in Golf BC’s senior women’s provincial championship held at the Campbell River Golf and Country Club over the weekend.

It was a 54-hole tournament, and Turbide shot an 18-over-par 228. She is a member of Swaneset Bay Resort.

Shelley Stouffer of Nanoose Bay won the championship by 12 strokes.

Another Swan-e-Set Bay golfter, Young Hwa Kim, finished 19th in the senior women’s tournament.

Lana Lu, a Pitt Meadows Golf Club member from Burnaby, took third place in the Women’s Amateur provincial championship at the same event, as she shot a six-over-par 216. Michelle Liu, 13, of Vancouver won the event with a six under.

Lu is part of the B.C. team that would normally advance to play in the Canadian Women’s Amateur. That event, unfortunately, was cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

June Hsiao of Coquitlam, another Pitt Meadows GC member, tied for eighth, She shot a plus-11, 221.





