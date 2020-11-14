Maple Ridge hockey coach featured in video game

Maple Ridge hockey coach Mike Legg and the famous goal he scored are featured in the latest EA Sports game NHL 21. (EA Sports/Youtube)

Maple Ridge hockey coach Mike Legg is going to be a playable character in a sports video game, which will also feature the goal he made famous – the Michigan.

EA Sports added the lacrosse-style goal to its NHL 21 game. The video game developer also released a Youtube video – “The Man Behind the Michigan Reacts to Seeing His Goal in NHL 21.”

The Maple Ridge coach played for the University of Michigan 24 years ago, when he picked the puck up on the blade of his stick and stuffed it into the top of the net during the NCAA playoffs. His Wolverines went on to win the national championship.

Watching that event re-created in NHL 21, and seeing himself as a player in the video game put a smile on Legg’s face. He reacted in the manner you would expect from an old school hockey guy

“I’m touched bit it, I’m humbled by it,” he said, watching the game. “That is so cool – it’s unbelievable.”

Before The Michigan made it to EA Sports, it made it to the NHL a year ago. Andrei Svechnikov of the Carolina Hurricanes scored the same goal against the Calgary Flames. In the same week, Vancouver Canucks prospect Nils Hoglander got one too, while playing professional hockey in Sweden.

That brought a lot of attention to Legg, and the unorthodox move he first wowed the hockey world with.

The video game addition of Legg and his goal has been touted by many in the hockey world, from NHL.com to the Ridge Meadows Flames.

Today Legg, a former professional hockey player in Europe, tries to impart a little of his finesse into young players as a skills coach with Ridge Meadows Minor Hockey Association.



